Darwin Nunez sparks Jurgen Klopp’s listless men to life as Fulham ask questions of Liverpool

Mitrovic strikes on the double but Salah salvages point

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez scores their side's first goal during their Premier League draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage. Photo: Adam Davy/PA Expand

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez scores their side's first goal during their Premier League draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage. Photo: Adam Davy/PA

John Brewin

Darwin Núñez’s impact was almost immediate. Until his arrival, six minutes into the second half, Liverpool had been listless, frequently beaten to the punch by Fulham’s energy. The Uruguayan’s speed and directness soon had the promoted team on the back foot. The £85m man’s first Premier League goal, a smart back-heel, came within 15 minutes of his introduction, and he also played his part in Mohamed Salah’s equaliser.

The day also belonged to another striker. Aleksandar Mitrovic, coming off 43 Championship goals last season and attempting to buck the reputation of being short of Premier League class, scored twice. The first was a trademark header, the second a penalty converted after a foul by Virgil van Dijk, to suggest that he, and Fulham, may belong in the top division after all.

