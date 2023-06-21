Dara O’Shea set for Premier League move after Burnley agree deal with West Brom

Dara O'Shea of Republic of Ireland during the UEFA EURO 2024 Championship qualifying group B match against Gibraltar at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland international Dara O’Shea looks set to return to the Premier League next season after Burnley agreed a deal to sign the centre-half from West Brom.

The 24-year-old will undergo a medical at Turf Moor on Thursday as his eight-year spell with the Baggies comes to an end.

O’Shea’s deal at West Brom was to run until July 2025, but an agreement was reached to sign the Dubliner after the two clubs held advanced talks.

The move brings the number of Irish senior internationals currently at Burnley to three as O’Shea joins Josh Cullen and Micheal Obafemi at Vincent Kompany’s side, who won promotion back to the top flight last term after winning the Championship by 10 points.

O’Shea has excelled at West Brom since signing from St Kevin’s in 2015, progressing through the club’s youth system before making his senior debut in 2019. He made 107 senior appearances in total and captained the side on several occasions.

O’Shea played every minute of West Brom’s Championship season last term until a knee injury ruled him out of the final nine games, as the club finished in ninth, three points off the play-offs.

The move will see the defender return to the top flight for the first time since the 2020/21 campaign. He made 28 Premier League appearances that season as the Baggies were relegated after finishing in 19th place.

At international level, O’Shea has won 19 senior caps since his debut against Finland in October 2020. He was benched for last Friday’s Euro 2024 qualifying defeat to Greece, but returned to the starting line up last Monday as Stephen Kenny’s side picked up their first win of the group beating Gibraltar 3-0 at Lansdowne Road.