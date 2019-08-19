Daniel James handed first Manchester United start as Solskjaer's men face Wolves

Daniel James was handed his first Manchester United start at Wolves.

The winger, who scored on his debut in last week's 4-0 win over Chelsea, was the only change for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Andreas Pereira dropped to the bench.

Wolves, who play Torino in Italy for a place in the Europa League group stage in their play-off first leg on Thursday, reverted back to the team which drew 0-0 at Leicester last weekend.

Nuno Espirito Santo made nine changes from the 4-0 Europa League win over FC Pyunik last week as, Raul Jimenez, Diogo Jota, and Rui Patricio returned.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes James can offer an 'X factor' to the side.

"I think he has made an impact since he came, in training, in pre-season and of course last week he came on and scored a goal," Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

"Andreas (Pereira) played well last week but we feel Dan James is going to be the right choice.

"Dan will give us the X factor of his pace and his attributes off the ball will be important because he is incredibly hard-working."

Wolves: Patricio, Bennett, Coady, Boly, Doherty, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Neves, Otto, Jimenez, Jota

United : De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, McTominay, Pogba, Lingard, James, Rashford, Martial

PA Media