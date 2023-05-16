Current Arsenal squad dissected: Who stays and who goes for title also-rans?

Mikel Arteta's side has failed in title race, but with squad tweaks, the manager will have the ammunition to challenge next season

With Arsenal’s title challenge all but over, Mikel Arteta’s thoughts can now turn to the next phase of the long-term project he has devised with Edu, the club’s sporting director.

Champions League football has been secured for next season and Arsenal are therefore hoping to further invest in their first-team squad this summer.

The club is expecting another busy transfer window and will look to raise funds and create space in the squad by selling their unwanted players.

Here, we analyse which members of the current squad could – or perhaps should – be leaving north London before the start of next season and which players need to stay put if Arsenal are to once again challenge for the league title.

Goalkeepers

Aaron Ramsdale

A key part of Arsenal’s rebuild and an important character in the dressing room. Looks set to be the club’s No 1 for years to come.

Verdict: Keep

Matt Turner

USA goalkeeper has sometimes looked nervous with the ball at his feet but, overall, has been adequate cover for Ramsdale in his few appearances this season.

Verdict:Keep

Runar Alex Runarsson

Iceland international has spent this season on loan at Alanyaspor and is not expected to return to the fold in north London. He has one year remaining on his contract.

Verdict: Sell

Defenders

Ben White

Perhaps the standout right-back in the Premier League this season. He is crucial to Arsenal’s defensive structure and build-up play.

Verdict: Keep

Kieran Tierney

Such a fundamental part of the team in Arteta’s early years, but the style has evolved and he does not suit the inverted full-back role. Newcastle United and Aston Villa are interested.

Verdict: Sell

Gabriel Magalhaes

Burly Brazilian is improving with each season and signed a new contract in October. He has grown into a defensive leader and should continue to develop.

Verdict:Keep

William Saliba

One of Arsenal’s most pressing priorities is agreeing a new contract with Saliba, who has only one year remaining on his current deal. A defensive titan and still only 22. It is no coincidence that their title charge unravelled after he suffered his back injury.

Verdict:Keep

Jakub Kiwior

Signed in January and looks to be a promising young defender. Perhaps unlikely to overtake Gabriel in the starting XI, but he is still adapting to English football.

Verdict:Keep

Rob Holding

A genuinely important member of the dressing room and a sturdy penalty-box defender, but he does not offer the same speed or technical quality as Saliba. It feels like the time has probably come for him to move on.

Verdict:Sell

Takehiro Tomiyasu

Injury issues have not helped his Arsenal career. When available, he is a reliable and versatile defensive option who can cover numerous positions.

Verdict:Keep

Oleksandr Zinchenko

Signed from Manchester City last summer, he has been one of Arsenal’s best players this season. His passing range and positioning are crucial to the team’s tactical approach.

Verdict: Keep

Cedric Soares

Has spent the second half of the season on loan at Fulham but has hardly featured at Craven Cottage.

Verdict: Sell

Nuno Tavares

The Portuguese left-back is a player of obvious talent, and he has scored six goals on loan at Marseille this season but has not shown himself to be consistent or reliable enough.

Verdict:Sell

Pablo Mari

Centre-back is set to join Monza on a permanent basis this summer, in a deal worth around £6million, after spending this season there on loan.

Verdict:Sell

Auston Trusty

Voted Birmingham City’s player of the season after impressing on loan in the Championship, which should help Arsenal to negotiate a decent fee for the 24-year-old.

Verdict: Sell or loan again

Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Academy graduate is out of contract this summer and there is no expectation he will sign a new deal. Has spent this season on loan at Southampton.

Verdict: Leaving

Midfielders

Thomas Partey

For much of this season, he has been the Premier League’s most dominant defensive midfielder. Form has collapsed in recent weeks, but he remains hugely important.

Verdict:Keep

Martin Odegaard

Arsenal’s captain has had a sensational campaign, scoring 15 goals and registering seven assists. A big part of the club’s future.

Verdict:Keep

Jorginho

A few eyebrows were raised when he signed from Chelsea in January, but the 31-year-old has offered leadership and technical quality when he has played.

Verdict:Keep

Emile Smith Rowe

Perhaps the most delicate situation of all. A fan favourite and a key player in the early years of Arteta’s rebuild, but he has tumbled down the pecking order this season. If Arteta no longer sees him as a regular starter, Arsenal and the player must surely consider their options.

Verdict:Listen to offers

Fabio Vieira

Has shown flashes of his talent since his £30million move from Porto last season, albeit not frequently enough. Looks lightweight but has vision and potential. Only 22.

Verdict: Keep

Mohamed Elneny

Arsenal’s longest-serving player is currently recovering from a serious knee injury and is under contract until next summer. A much-loved member of the squad, even if he is unlikely to feature much in the first team next season. A move is unlikely due to his injury.

Verdict: Keep, unless an offer materialises

Granit Xhaka

This has been Xhaka’s best season in an Arsenal shirt, but it might also be his last. There is strong interest from Germany, and with Arsenal looking to strengthen in midfield, this upcoming window could represent a natural parting of the ways.

Verdict: Sell

Albert Sambi Lokonga

Belgian midfielder was loaned to Crystal Palace in January but has struggled to impose himself at Selhurst Park. At 23, he has obvious potential and there should be interest from other clubs this summer.

Verdict: Sell

Charlie Patino

Young midfielder is one of the most exciting academy graduates, but his pathway to consistent first-team football at Arsenal appears to be blocked. After a promising loan spell at Blackpool, he wants to play regularly.

Verdict: Sell, but with a buyback clause

Forwards

Bukayo Saka

A lucrative new contract has been agreed and will soon be formally announced. His importance cannot be overstated.

Verdict: Keep

Gabriel Jesus

A hugely impressive first season since joining from Manchester City, despite suffering a long-term knee injury at the World Cup. A leader on and off the pitch.

Verdict:Keep

Gabriel Martinelli

A return of 15 goals and six assists this season is proof of how effective Martinelli has become, and he is still only 21.

Verdict:Keep

Eddie Nketiah

Filled in impressively after Jesus was injured and has scored nine goals this season. Perhaps unlikely to be a regular starter but certainly a useful squad player.

Verdict:Keep

Leandro Trossard

Has provided versatility and creativity since joining from Brighton in January, and can play across the front line. An excellent signing.

Verdict:Keep

Reiss Nelson

Academy graduate has looked dangerous at times this season but is out of contract this summer and seems increasingly likely to depart. Probably not ready to properly compete with Saka and Martinelli.

Verdict:Set to leave on a free

Nicolas Pepe

The club-record £72million signing has spent this season on loan at Nice, where he has scored eight goals in 28 appearances. With one year remaining on his deal, now is obviously the time to sell… if anyone is willing to pay for him and match his wages.

Verdict:Sell, if possible

Folarin Balogun

A breakout season in senior football, in which Balogun has scored 19 goals in Ligue 1 for Reims. Arsenal can expect plenty of interest in the 21-year-old, who could generate a hefty transfer fee.

Verdict: Sell

Marquinhos

Brazilian winger was loaned to Norwich City in January but has scored only once in the Championship. Not ready to play regularly at Arsenal.

Verdict:Loan again