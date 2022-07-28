Cristiano Ronaldo’s future still shrouded in mystery as star striker plays no part in Man United friendly

Cristiano Ronaldo played no part in a training ground friendly against Wrexham yesterday afternoon with the unsettled Manchester United star’s future at the club still up in the air.

Ronaldo watched on as his team-mates took on the National League side in the behind-closed-doors match at Carrington but new signings Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez did feature in a boost for manager Erik ten Hag.

Midfielder Eriksen scored in the 4-1 win, having only trained with his new team-mates for the first time the day before, while Martinez’s appearance in the 2pm kick-off came just an hour after the Argentina defender’s £55.3 million (€65.8m) signing from Ajax had been formally announced.

Despite Ten Hag viewing the game as an ideal opportunity to give some of his first-team players, not least his new arrivals, some additional minutes, Ronaldo was only a spectator on the sidelines in the company of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

Ronaldo only returned to United on Tuesday after missing the club’s pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia and headed straight into crunch talks at the club with his agent Jorge Mendes in tow.

Family reasons were cited for his absence but, despite Ronaldo telling United he wishes to leave, the club have so far refused to budge from their insistence that the 37-year-old will not be sold.

United are due to play their final two pre-season matches this weekend, with a stronger XI expected to take on Atletico Madrid in Oslo on Saturday before Ten Hag takes charge of his first game at Old Trafford, against Rayo Vallecano, the next day.

It remains to be seen if Ronaldo will play any part in either match.

Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris St-Germain have already distanced themselves from moves for Ronaldo and the Portugal striker’s options have narrowed further with Atlético president Enrique Cerezo claiming a transfer was “practically impossible” in advance of Saturday’s friendly with United.