Cristiano Ronaldo’s future still shrouded in mystery as star striker plays no part in Man United friendly

Manchester United's unsettled striker Ronaldo. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Expand

James Ducker

Cristiano Ronaldo played no part in a training ground friendly against Wrexham yesterday afternoon with the unsettled Manchester United star’s future at the club still up in the air.

Ronaldo watched on as his team-mates took on the National League side in the behind-closed-doors match at Carrington but new signings Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez did feature in a boost for manager Erik ten Hag.

