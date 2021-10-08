Cristiano Ronaldo wins September’s Player of the Month award for the Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a fine start to his second stint at Manchester United. Photo: PA Wire

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been given the Premier League Player of the Month award for September, while Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has received the manager’s version.

The Portugal forward, who returned to Old Trafford after 12 years during the summer, picks up the award ahead of Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo, Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger, Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Watford's Ismaila Sarr.

Ronaldo has made a fine start to his second spell with United, scoring five goals in six appearances, including three goals in the league in September.

He scored twice on his debut against Newcastle at Old Trafford, and followed that up with a goal during United's dramatic win at West Ham.

Ronaldo's team-mates have spoken of his impact off as well as on the pitch, with Jesse Lingard saying: "He's been brilliant.

"He's brought so much to the team. The leadership factor, he wants to win in training, he wants to win in games and he wants to win trophies, which is the main thing. He's great to be around to watch what he does.

"You can learn so many things from him. He's one of the best players in the world. To have him back home is perfect for us at the moment.

"He's really humble. He's a positive person. To be learning different things off the field as Awell as on it has been really good. I think he can really help out the team this season."

Arteta has been named Premier League manager of the month for September after overseeing his team’s impressive turnaround in form.

The Gunners had made their worst start to a season in 67 years after losing all three games they played in August, but their form was reversed in September with three consecutive wins.