Cristiano Ronaldo still offers Man United a rare reminder of timeless top-shelf authenticity

BORN of lazy, ideological groupthink, a consensus has emerged that for Manchester United to start Cristiano Ronaldo would be to ingest a tactical cyanide pill.

This one-dimensional argument has it that because CR7 does not press with the manic intensity of a bloodhound that has the scent of an escaped chain-gang convict in his nostrils, he amounts to nothing more than a time-expired liability.

An anachronism from those caveman days before gegenpressing, inverted full-backs or false nines.

Essentially, this questionable polemic has it that the 37-year-old is a rusty link whose presence denies the entire Old Trafford chain an opportunity to cycle into the 21st century’s third decade.

That the facts offer a food-for-thought counterargument fails to penetrate the ivory tower of certainty that is the home to the supreme court of new-age football commentary.

Here’s one of those indisputable nuggets: Ronaldo scored more Premier League hat-tricks last season than FWA Player of the Year Mo Salah and £150m-rated Harry Kane combined.

In the ever more pretentious data universe, xG – a “revolutionary” metric called Expected Goals - seems to trump the actual number of times a player or team puts the ball in the net.

So, the fact that Ronaldo, with a United tally of 24, was more prolific over all competitions last season than Sadio Mane (23), Diego Jota (21), Raheem Sterling (17) counts for little.

That’s the same Mane who was the measure of Bayern Munich’s summer dreams, the same Mane whose departure has gouged a gaping hole in the skin of Liverpool’s psyche.

The week that Ronaldo showcased enduring bayonet-like instincts to fire a historic 700th club goal at Everton is as good a time as any to swim against the prevailing tide.

The one that insists the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s career (he additionally finished runner-up on six occasions) is circling the plughole.

And that shades his Manchester second coming in darkness, as an unadorned failure, an illustration of a broken club mainlining on sentiment while more progressive rivals and enslaved instead by the good narcotic of progress.

This world view presents a demigod of the last 20 years as somehow a handbrake holding back younger United players who would otherwise flower into full wondrous potential.

It seems significant that Paul Scholes and Roy Keane – old school professionals who decline to be hypnotised by all the modern metrics – view Ronaldo through another prism.

They see an enduring titan who remains equipped to deliver on the most difficult mission in football: Putting the ball into the opposition net.

Scholes and Keane understand that, even as a clearly diminished force, CR7 remained a more prolific source of goals for United last season than Rashford (five goals), Sancho (five), Martial (one) and Bruno Fernandes (ten) combined.

Since his return, even if it was impossible for him to be the force of old, he has essentially held up his side of the bargain.

This is not to reshape Ronaldo, or to present him in these autumnal days of a storied career as the untouchable matinee idol of summers past.

The gazelle who could outrun an avalanche is no more, the force of nature assassin who caused defenders to twitch every time he spun his revolver cylinder is not quite so terrifying.

Ronaldo is neither the solution to all Erik ten Hag’s ills nor the long-term liberator of Old Trafford.

But neither is he the pathogen at the heart of the great and seemingly unshakeable sickness that has so stubbornly attached itself to the 20-time champions.

As he showed in carving out a victory at Everton that deflected the latest engulfing by the cloud of crisis that seems to forever hover above the club, he remains a clear and present danger.

It is both unfair and inaccurate to deploy such a high-achiever as a smokescreen to hide far more pressing failures – among them poor recruitment, a decade of boardroom and sideline chaos, as well as serially underachieving teammates.

This is not to entirely elevate the club’s biggest name above some entirely merited criticism.

Ronaldo started and was an impotent bystander as United endured that horrendous August meltdown at Brentford.

It cannot be ignored that an initial upturn in form under ten Hag, a four-game surge that yielded victories over Liverpool and Arsenal, came only after he and Harry Maguire were benched.

Equally it should not be overlooked that, even approaching his fifth decade, a player first signed two decades ago by Alex Ferguson, remains comfortably the most rapacious and clinical striker at ten Hag’s disposal.

It is for that reason that pragmatists like Keane and Scholes are willing to compromise to get Ronaldo onto the pitch.

These old United warriors believe the goals he guarantees justify his inclusion even if it handicaps the counter press.

To support their standpoint they can point to timely and lethal European interventions against Villareal and Atalanta last season that saved United’s Champions League campaign from flatlining at the group stages.

Here were tangible returns that carry real weight in the mind of those decorated veterans.

In this they present an ideological contrast to the new-age fundamentalists who maintain wedded to the idea that only by setting the Portuguese adrift can United leave behind the strategic stone age.

Not even that milestone weekend winner at Everton will prompt anything remotely resembling a tyre-screeching U-turn from those who cling to such a rigid view.

Still, a conviction here is that it is something infinitely more substantial than loyalty to an old colleague that prompts so many of those who once populated Ferguson-era changing rooms to continue to champion Ronaldo’s cause.

Maybe it is because they recognise that amid so much rotgut modern-day Manchester moonshine, CR7 at least offers Old Trafford a rare reminder of timeless top-shelf authenticity.