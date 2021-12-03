Cristiano Ronaldo spot on to end Michael Carrick’s brief reign on a high

For Ralf Rangnick, sitting on the back row of the Old Trafford directors’ box for the first time before his brief era of control is launched, there will have been no doubt as to why Manchester United have absolved Cristiano Ronaldo of all pressing duties for as long as his career lasts.

Michael Carrick’s final evening with the club saw was a great night of football in his swansong, made all the more dramatic for the chaos that engulfs United and the key part that Ronaldo plays in extricating his team from it with those moments of unerring goalscoring craft. United may fall apart at times, they may regroup, they may press, they may forget to press, but in a world of uncertainty at the fallen empire there is something reassuring about the man who never misses.

It is up to Rangnick to decide whether he can fix the rest without changing Ronaldo, but what is certain is that Ronaldo will not think there is anything much wrong with what he is delivering. His two goals took him past800 career goals and United to within three points of fourth-placed West Ham, and given that his side had fallen behind to the kind of calamity goal one expects these days, that was no bad return.

It could have gone badly for United when Emile Smith Rowe scored the first as David de Gea was down injured, but Rangnick will have noted their durability this time.

Mikel Arteta’s side should have scored more in the first half and paid the price just before the break when Bruno Fernandes struck an equaliser. The second half was wild at times, and Arsenal were unable to prevent themselves from making the basic mistakes despite a fine second goal from Martin Odegaard. He would later give away the penalty from which Ronaldo won the game.

This was a bad goal for any team to give away, but United at Old Trafford once felt insured against the kind of catastrophe that befell De Gea in the 13th minute.

There was a time when the game would have been stopped as soon as a United goalkeeper went down hurt and perhaps over past years certain assumptions would be made by a referee at Old Trafford.

But it became clear as Martin Atkinson tapped his earpiece and waited for the whole thing to be reviewed that this was not going United’s way.

They had been defending a series of Arsenal corners, having started poorly as is United’s wont, when De Gea went down as the ball was cleared by Harry Maguire as far as Mohamed Elneny on the edge of the area. Atkinson looked like he was about to put the whistle to his lips as he stepped out of the ball’s way on the edge of the area, but something stopped him. It might have been his assistants in the earpiece or just the experience telling him that this might be best left to play.

Not every player seemed aware that in the goalmouth De Gea was flat out.

Smith Rowe did not wait to learn what the problem was and took the ball on the half-volley, drilling it into the net. There was immediate outrage among the United players but the longer the review went on with the Var Craig Pawson, the more they could see which way it was going. The damage to De Gea’s ankle had been done by his team-mate Fred and Arsenal were under no obligation to mitigate for the mistakes of that United midfielder.

No obligation under the laws, although an argument could be made for saying that the goalkeeper has a special kind of status and the game ceases to be the game as we know it when he is down injured. That said, one has to wonder why De Gea could not just haul himself up and cover his goal.

The injury did not stop him continuing. Fred had an arm in the air as soon as he saw his team-mate on the turf, but he was just about the only one.

It was a poor half from United, sprinkled with individual errors – a bad pass from Jadon Sancho, a heavy touch from Fred and attacking corners that did not clear the first defender.

By the time they equalised, Arsenal should have scored again. Thomas Partey was proving overwhelming for Fred in midfield. Smith Rowe had rolled a perceptive little pass into the feet of Gabriel Martinelli in the inside right channel and he should have scored.

For all the errors that could be traced back to United’s Brazilian defensive midfielder, it was his pass, executed as he stumbled a little, and sent back at a sharp angle, that made Fernandes’s equaliser.

United had tried much else before then, including a fully executed bicycle kick from Ronaldo rendered redundant at the last moment by Ben White getting a touch on the ball. Instead at the end of the first half, Sancho played the ball square into Fred and his difficult pass backwards picked out Fernandes for an easy finish.

Ronaldo had already dragged the ball past Partey in the inside right channel and forced a fine near-post save out of Aaron Ramsdale before his second-half goal arrived. His first Premier League goal since October 30 was all in the movement, anticipating the cross from Rashford on the right and dropping into a pocket of space behind White, all of which gave him plenty of time to stroke the ball into the far corner.

United, as brittle as ever, conceded within two minutes. This was a fine Arsenal goal – the switch from left to right, from Partey to Martinelli and cutback sweetly first time for Odegaard to sweep past De Gea into the far corner. That was all before the hour.

Fred won the penalty after 67 minutes, overlooked in the moment by Atkinson, before it was picked up by the Var Pawson and Atkinson only needed a few seconds by the monitor to give his decision.

Ronaldo sent Ramsdale diving to his left as he drilled his penalty down the middle. The fans expected nothing less, and for Rangnick up in the stands it was not hard to see who United have come to rely upon. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)

