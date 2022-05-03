Cristiano Ronaldo sets the tone as United wonder what might have been

This was not quite the apathetic end to an apathetic season that Manchester United must have feared.

With a mass walk-out planned for the 73rd minute in protest at the Glazer family’s ownership and disillusionment among supporters at a high, there seemed the genuine threat of United’s players performing a lap of appreciation in front of virtually an empty stadium.

That scenario did not come to pass, with large swathes of loyal fans staying behind to offer their support, perhaps buoyed by victory over Brentford or simply relief that a desperate season is almost at an end and things can surely not get much worse.

It will be more than three months before United are back in action in the Premier League at Old Trafford and, in between, there is an awful lot of work for the club and incoming manager Erik ten Hag to do to ensure they do not find themselves in this situation again.

Goals from Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane secured a 3-0 victory, but nothing can paper over what a truly wretched campaign this has been.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking in November was supposed to herald rock bottom, but the decision to appoint Ralf Rangnick on an interim basis has only seen the problems stack up.

This win means that United finish the season with one more home victory in the league than they managed last term, but they have won only 50 per cent of their 38 league matches at Old Trafford over the past two campaigns, another reminder of the scale of the task facing Ten Hag.

“This is not the fall of Manchester United; this is a stumble along the way,” was Ralf Rangnick’s assessment of the season.

A nice line, but then it conveniently overlooks the reality that United have been stumbling for as long as Alex Ferguson vacated the building.

No, this season has been a full on, pride-swallowing face plant into the kerb and incoming manager Ten Hag has more than a few flesh wounds to tend to on the back of it.

You looked at that United team-sheet and had to wonder how many of those players will still be at the club next season.

Doubts surround the futures of a dozen of them, and there are more pressing questions over some of those likely to be hanging around, Marcus Rashford most obviously.

Despite the absence of Jadon Sancho and Paul Pogba, not to mention Mason Greenwood, Rashford was again marooned on the bench, Rangnick instead opting to hand an Old Trafford farewell to Juan Mata, one of four soon to be free agents in the match-day squad.

They are queuing up at United to say their goodbyes these days, although some will be remembered more fondly than others and Mata is one of those.

Nemanja Matic, too – the right player, just several years too late.

Edinson Cavani? At one time, yes, but there have been far too many no shows for his absence to be mourned. And it says everything about how toxic things have turned that Jesse Lingard, a United fan who has been at the club since he was seven, must have wished he had jumped ship a couple of seasons ago rather than watch ever more disillusioned from the bench as the rot thickened.

The hopes of Champions League football faded weeks ago so this, really, was little more than an exercise in trying to avoid further ignominy. United went into the game knowing they needed to win all three remaining league games just to match their worst ever points tally in the Premier League era – oh, how the bar has fallen – and were right to expect few favours from Brentford.

There were, as ever, areas for concern, not least around the space routinely afforded to Christian Eriksen, but there were also some performances and moments that will offer Ten Hag some encouragement. Bruno Fernandes scored his first goal since February 20 and looked more inventive and purposeful than he has for months. Ronaldo did what Ronaldo does. Diogo Dalot has an awful lot of improving to do, particularly in the defensive aspects of his game, but Ten Hag may fancy having a stab at trying to mould him into something more rounded.

Indeed, it was Diogo who slipped Elanga in behind Mads Bech Sorensen to race to the byeline and pull the ball back for Fernandes to volley home.

Eriksen’s quality flickered throughout. He would walk into this United team and his delicious inswinging ball was headed narrowly over by Ivan Toney, who would later have David de Gea.

United thought they had doubled their lead on the cusp of half-time when lovely interplay between Mata and Fernandes saw Mata release Ronaldo to score only for the Portugal forward to be judged offside by a Var review.

Ronaldo would not be denied for too much longer. Released by Dalot, he barged Rico Henry out of the way and surged into the penalty area. Henry came back seeking retribution, but his challenge was clumsy and referee Chris Kavanagh had the easy job of pointing to the spot. Goal three arrived when Raphael Varane bundled home Alex Telles’s corner.