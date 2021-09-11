Cristiano Ronaldo scores on Manchester United debut against Newcastle

A fan in a Ronaldo shirt before the Premier League match at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United controls the ball during the Premier League match against Newcastle United at Old Trafford. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal with Bruno Fernandes

Cristiano Ronaldo has opened the scoring for Manchester United in their Premier League clash against Newcastle.

The 36-year-old completed his move from Juventus on deadline day and was thrust straight into the starting line-up on Saturday.

Fellow marquee summer signings Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho also started as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made two changes, with Nemanja Matic coming into the side that beat Wolves along with Ronaldo.

Newcastle made four alterations to their 2-2 draw against Southampton, including Joelinton replacing the injured Callum Wilson.

Ronaldo almost opened the scoring in the ninth minute but he snatched at the chance.

A minute late he brought Old Trafford to its feet with a brilliant dummy and a shot that his side-netting.

It has been a disjointed display from United with the home side creating few real chances while Newcastle have posed a threat on the counter-attack.

However, on the stroke of half-time Ronaldo followed up a rebounded effort from Mason Greenwood's shot to stab the ball home and give United a 1-0 lead.