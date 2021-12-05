| 4.5°C Dublin

Cristiano Ronaldo isn't the problem at Man United - the real issues are in defence

Paul McGrath

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo walks off after he was substituted against Arsenal. REUTERS/Phil Noble Expand

Close

PLENTY of critics have suggested Cristiano Ronaldo has been part of the problem for Manchester United this season, but I’ve never heard so much nonsense.

As he smashed home the 800th and 801st goals of his remarkable career against Arsenal on Wednesday night, the enormity of Ronaldo’s achievements in the game were highlighted once again.

