Cristiano Ronaldo future uncertain despite return to action

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo in action during their pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford. Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo made a 45-minute return from his self-imposed Manchester United exile, though manager Erik ten Hag failed to offer clarity over his situation after their final pre-season friendly.

The unhappy-looking forward was pictured leaving Old Trafford before the final whistle after the 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano, but the club declined to comment on whether his departure was sanctioned by his manager.

The 37-year-old, who is still reportedly seeking to leave United, played the first half of the game, with his replacement, Amad Diallo, netting two minutes into the second half.

It was Ronaldo’s first competitive action for United since playing in the penultimate game of last season, a 4-0 defeat at Brighton back in May.

Coincidentally, United start the new campaign against Graham Potter’s side at Old Trafford on Sunday, although none of the line-up Ten Hag selected yesterday appear likely to start that match.

But, with Ronaldo’s future still a topic of major speculation, Ten Hag did not address the issue last night, declining regular media duties.

The Dutchman did speak briefly with United’s in-house television station who, significantly, failed to ask a single question about Ronaldo’s performance or his status with the team.

After a couple of early, errant touches, Ronaldo turned in an impressive enough 45 minutes and looked sharper than most of his team-mates in a shadow squad.

It was a solid showing, given that he had taken part in only four training sessions with his team-mates after being given permission to miss United’s pre-season for “family reasons”.

Ronaldo did manage to miss his team’s best chance of the first period, blazing over after being played clear by Donny van de Beek. The Portugal star looked exasperated at one stage, following an intense team talk from Ten Hag during an injury break later in the first half.

But there was no shortage of backing from supporters with the cheers that greeted the announcement of his name before kick-off drowned out a smattering of boos, while there was no lack of replica Ronaldo 7 shirts in the stands or shortage of excitement every time he touched the ball.

United had returned from Saturday’s defeat by Atletico Madrid in Oslo at around 8pm that evening, and Ten Hag ordered his entire squad to eat a pre-match meal together at the ground at lunchtime yesterday. Ronaldo then appeared in photos on social media leaving Old Trafford around 10 minutes before the final whistle, possibly with Ten Hag’s permission, given post-match traffic issues.

It had taken substitute Diallo just two minutes to do what United failed to do in the defeat by Atletico and in yesterday’s first half - score a goal.

Replacement goalkeeper Diego Lopez spilled a long-range shot from Alex Telles and Diallo reacted first, responding ahead of a defender, and planting the rebound into an open goal.

It was the highlight of a low-key Old Trafford affair, although there was an off-field flashpoint after half an hour when Spanish fans let off a flare and police ripped down a Vallecano banner.

The equaliser, after 57 minutes, was as deserved as it was inevitable after Tom Heaton was able to get only one hand to a shot from Isaac Palazon Camacho. Alvaro Garcia pounced on the ricochet to score from a tight angle.

Ten Hag’s weekend team selections suggest that few, if any, of yesterday’s starters will be in his first XI for the Brighton game.

