Creative skills of Spurs talisman Kane thriving under Mourinho system

When he was growing up, one of Harry Kane's idols was Teddy Sheringham. It is partly why - along with knowing the importance of the shirt number at Tottenham Hotspur and its tradition - Kane gave up the No 18 he inherited from Jermain Defoe and took the No 10 when it became available in 2015.

Five years on and Kane's game is evolving. His biggest asset has always been his "awareness", according to those who have coached him, but Kane is now consistently allying that to his superb passing ability to become Tottenham's prime creator of chances.

In effect, such an apparently classic No 9 centre-forward, who leads the line so effectively and thrives on scoring goals, is becoming more of a 10 and a second striker like Sheringham - and not just because he wears the number.

This is partly, it appears, by design through the way head coach Jose Mourinho sets up his team, but also through necessity and Kane's desire to be more involved in the play and seek the ball. It has led to him dropping back.

Those who have worked with Kane suggest his passing range and vision are not things that can be coached - unlike finishing - and that technique was first commented upon by Dave Bricknell, the coach of youth team Ridgeway Rovers, where Kane began his career.

It is a more instinctive, natural talent that is coming to the fore because Kane, 27, is a mature player with a higher degree of game understanding and awareness around the pitch.

"It's the way he understands the game and sees the game. He is a complete player," says a coach who has worked with Kane closely.

"He can do whatever. You don't work on those things with a player. He plays passes that you can only do if you have the quality and awareness to do so at the right time and in the right moment to the right player."

Mourinho has undoubtedly set Spurs up differently since he succeeded Mauricio Pochettino. They do not press high up the pitch and spend more time in their own half and the middle third.

They are, therefore, at their best when they tempt the opposition forward and can counter-attack to exploit the space through their wide forwards - as they did so devastatingly when Kane provided four assists for Son Heung-min in the 5-2 win over Southampton. Afterwards, Mourinho hailed Kane's "link play" as "absolutely incredible".

Kane dropping deep is nothing new but he is certainly doing it far more often - as the heat maps from his recent performances show.

He has also already provided more assists in the Premier League this season than the previous two campaigns combined.

In fact, his superb assist for Son against West Ham means he has already matched his highest total in the Premier League (seven) after just five games. He also ranks first on big chances created.

In that match, which ended 3-3 with Kane scoring twice, the striker collected possession deep in his own half before releasing Son with a brilliant long ball.

It appears Mourinho's plan is to use Son and either Gareth Bale or Lucas Moura in this way, with Kane filling the creative deficit left by Christian Eriksen. When Eriksen left, he had created more chances and assists than any other Premier League player since he arrived in 2013.

Given Spurs have scored 31 goals in 10 games so far this season - including 15 in the league - before tonight's fixture away to Burnley, it would appear to be working.

Kane's ability to strike the ball is why Roy Hodgson took the apparently perverse decision to ask him to take the corners for England during Euro 2016.

But, as with asking him to take corners, it also creates a problem to encourage Kane to drop into deeper areas and take him further away from goal. That concerns some of those who know him and have worked with him.

"The pass was great, brilliant, perfect but it is difficult to watch Harry passing from his own half," one source said of the West Ham game.

"If you put Harry in midfield then he can play there but his quality is not to be a midfielder. He can do part of the job. He is a complete player - he is not fast or super strong - but he has a little bit of everything and the most valuable quality is his awareness on the field."

It may be that with England, also, Kane's position will evolve, given the emergence of a striker such as Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

England, like Spurs, lack creativity in midfield but it would probably need Gareth Southgate to change his system again if he were to try to use Kane more as a second striker in the mould of the manager's former England teammate, Sheringham.

Mourinho certainly deserves credit for getting the most out of Kane's impressive passing range, which is proving so effective and may also prolong his career.

