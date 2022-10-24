‘Crazy schedule’ is blamed as Raphael Varane’s World Cup in doubt

Cesar Azpilicueta has warned about the effects of a “crazy schedule” that is leading to a series of injuries to international players with the World Cup on the horizon, and sympathised with Manchester United’s Raphael Varane after he limped out of their draw at Chelsea on Saturday.

Varane was visibly upset when he pulled up with what appeared to be a hamstring injury in the 57th minute, and the defender’s tears suggested he immediately realised he might miss a chance to play for defending champions France when the World Cup kicks off in Qatar next month.

Azpilicueta has already seen his Chelsea team-mate N’Golo Kante ruled out of the tournament, and Reece James and Wesley Fofana are racing to be fit.

Now Varane looks to be in a similar position, although manager Erik ten Hag hopes United’s medical team can get the player fit again soon. But it is clear that a relentless fixture list, caused by a truncated season to accommodate a midwinter World Cup, is causing problems. Some internationals have already played 17 games for club and country in the first 10 weeks of the season, and Azpilicueta says Fifa needs to consider their welfare.

Read More

“It’s difficult and it’s sad because as players you want to go to the World Cup, but we have this schedule where we have to play for our club and do our best,” the Chelsea captain said.

“We are fighting a lot for player welfare because the schedule is crazy. Sometimes we have to consider everything and I think we are in conversations with Fifa. It’s difficult because I understand that the fans want to see football. We have five subs now but we have in our team a couple of injuries that make it more difficult to rotate. We are playing every few days, but it’s how it is and we have to step up.”

Graham Potter, his manager, said players should put any concerns to the back of their minds each time they play for their club, but admitted: “If we don’t believe that they are thinking subconsciously that in three weeks time there is a World Cup, then I think we’re a bit naive. I don’t think it affects their performances. They are fully focused. But they’re also human beings.”

Even with a squad as large as Chelsea’s, rotation is not easy, with so much pressure to get results at domestic and European level. Potter said it was important to monitor the players’ fitness to ensure they did not go into the “red zone”, when injuries are more likely to occur. He was happy enough to retain his unbeaten record as Chelsea manager even though his side were denied victory by Casemiro’s headed equaliser deep in stoppage time. Jorginho had put Chelsea ahead with an 87th-minute penalty, their only shot on target, but United were the better side throughout and only another fine performance from Kepa Arrizabalaga kept his team in the game.

The world’s most expensive goalkeeper looked set to leave Chelsea in the summer having lost his place to Edouard Mendy, but is back as first choice and Azpilicueta said: “I’m really happy for him. He had tough moments, but you know his strength has always been to stay positive, to train hard every day. That shows the mentality from him. You know, to be strong to keep working hard to wait for his chance.”

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]