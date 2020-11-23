Covid positive adds to Nuno's frustrations as Wolves prepare to host Saints

Nuno Espirito Santo's preparations for tonight's game against Southampton have been disrupted after a Wolves player tested positive for coronavirus.

The Wolves head coach is frustrated after the international - who is not being named due to confidentiality - contracted Covid-19 while he was away from the squad overseas.

The senior player, who is now self-isolating, was tested before his return to Wolves' training ground last week and has now been ruled out of tonight's game.

Due to rules on self-isolation, it is unclear whether he will also miss the game at Arsenal on Sunday. The player was in the match-day squad for Wolves' 1-0 defeat by Leicester on November 8.

It is the latest coronavirus issue to hit Nuno's plans, with captain Conor Coady facing an anxious wait to discover if he can face Southampton.

Coady was forced to withdraw from England duty on November 12 and placed in quarantine after coming into contact with somebody who had tested positive for the virus.

He has not returned to training but it is understood he is still hopeful of making his 122nd consecutive league appearance for Wolves.

Infuriated

Yet this latest issue with another Wolves first-team player has infuriated Nuno, who has frequently revealed his frustration at the complexities of preparing a squad during the worldwide pandemic.

Earlier this month the Portuguese questioned the wisdom of playing international friendlies and has also said the time to test players and receive results needs to be improved.

"We had a lot of players involved in national teams, some in different continents. It's always an issue when we are facing a pandemic situation and the infection rates are increasing, and players go to different environments," he said. "They return and have to be tested, and we have to wait for the results, so it's a worrying moment for everybody. It's public that we have the situation of Coady, so let's hope and see. We have issues and we need to assess them."

Meanwhile, Burnley manager Sean Dyche has welcomed the international programme breaking until next March but he is wary of using the interrupted start to the Premier League season as an excuse for his side stumbling out of the blocks.

"It does give us a focus on what we need to clear our minds to and the task in front of us," Dyche said. "But that hasn't been lacking, I think there's other things that have got in the way of our form but we do have to take responsibility."

Burnley v Crystal Palace

Live, Sky Sports, 5.30

Wolves v Southampton

Live, Sky Sports, 8.0

Indo Sport