Covid chaos grips Premier League as Manchester United are hit with 19 cases

Manchester United have 19 positive Covid-19 cases across players and staff, it was revealed last night.

United’s Premier League game at Brentford on Tuesday night was postponed after the club shut down first-team operations at their Carrington training base on Monday for 24 hours in a bid to minimise the further spread of the virus.

Although Carrington reopened yesterday and those players available to interim manager Ralf Rangnick resumed training, United remain in ongoing talks with the Premier League over the status of their squad ahead of Saturday’s game at home to Brighton, who are wrestling with their own Covid outbreak but still lined up against Wolves last night.

United would not comment when asked about the number of positive cases.

The women team’s and academy operations at Carrington stayed open during the partial closure.

It remains to be seen if United’s game with Brighton goes ahead but the Premier League has rejected requests from Leicester and Tottenham for their match at the King Power Stadium this evening to be postponed due to coronavirus problems.

Watford’s game with Burnley at Turf Moor last night was postponed on medical advice after it emerged that Watford’s ongoing outbreak had left them with an “insufficient number of first-team players available to fulfil the match” but the Premier League are treating each situation on a case-by-case basis.

United have one of the biggest first-team squads and staffs in the Premier League.

The ‘Manchester Evening News’ reported that 17 first-team players were spotted arriving at Carrington yesterday, although the newspaper said some players who were not seen could have reported earlier.

Some players were in to do rehabilitation and conditioning work as they recover from injuries.

Under the Premier League’s new emergency protocols, players were tested for Covid-19 in their cars as they arrived and could not leave their vehicles until a negative test had been confirmed.

Graham Potter, the Brighton manager, confirmed on Tuesday they were dealing with their own Covid-related problems but their game against Wolves went ahead last night.

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has called for more transparency as to why fixtures are being called off due to Covid cases.

His comments came before Burnley announced the postponement of their game with Watford because of “an ongoing Covid outbreak within the opposition squad”.

Klopp suggested there is no reason why there should be a veil of secrecy around the positive tests of players and staff. He is the latest coach to query the rules, suggesting there should be clarity as to how many infections will force a match to be postponed.

“I think it would be pretty helpful if we really know what the situation is,” said Klopp.

