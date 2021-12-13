Covid cases put United’s game with Brentford in doubt

Covid cases in the Manchester United squad have put their game with Brentford in doubt. Photo: Getty Images

Manchester United’s match against Brentford tomorrow night has been thrown into doubt after a scheduled training session yesterday was impacted by a number of positive Covid-19 tests.

The lateral flow tests had followed Saturday’s win against Norwich and relate to what is understood to be a small number of players and staff. Those individuals who tested positive were sent home and training was adjusted to largely individual or non-contact work.

The Premier League is aware of the situation and United’s match against Brentford has not yet been postponed, but there will now be concern at the possibility of the sort of outbreak that Tottenham experienced last week.

Rising coronavirus case numbers prompted the League to write to clubs last week and urge emergency measures, including increased social distancing in training, masks in indoor settings and a move to three tests a week.

The English Football League has reintroduced similar measures and is continuing a campaign to get more players vaccinated amid an uptake of around 75 per cent.

QPR have been forced to postpone their Championship fixture at Sheffield United tonight following several positive tests among players and staff. They told the EFL they did not have enough players to fulfil the fixture and, while there will now be an investigation into the circumstances, they expect to announce a new date for the fixture shortly.

