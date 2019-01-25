'Counter-attacking is classic Man United' - Bullish Solskjaer compares players to Ronaldo and Rooney after latest win

Interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claimed his Manchester United side 'looked like a proper team' after an impressive 3-1 win against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium.

Goals from Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial eased United into the fifth round of the FA Cup and extended Solskjaer's unblemished start to his reign as the club's interim manager to eight consecutive wins.

Comparing his side's display to classic United performances of yesteryear, it was clear that he believed this was a victory to savour after arguing this was a much improved display on their fortunate 1-0 win against Tottenham at Wembley earlier this month.

"Today we looked more like a proper team," he declared. "We looked more structured. We'd worked hard at defending and counter-attacking. Counter-attacking is classic Manchester United - Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ji Sung-Park - we've scored so many at Arsenal over the years.

"This was a big step forward. It was a massive improvement from the Tottenham game. It's easy to get excited and talk about the future but we need to just keep working and think about the next game.

"We had to dig deep. The attitude and work-rate was important. Towards the end it was comfortable but not during the 90 minutes. We had clear direction today and I'm really happy with the win and the manner in which we played.

"It's fantastic to go through in the cup. It's one of the hardest games you can get. I've had a (selection) headache since I came because the squad is full of good players. It's up to us to pick the right tactics and players. We need to rest a few as there's big games coming up, but we have fresh legs."

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku was named as man of the match on his return to the United line-up, as he showed signs of a return to form after a difficult season.

"We had clear direction today and I'm really happy with the win and the manner in which we played," Lukaku told the BBC.

"I just take it a day at a time. I work hard in training and it paid off today. Now it's up to me to keep working and help the team with goals and assists.

"The guys just have to put the ball in the back of the net! I always wanted to be a player who can do both, score goals and get assists.

"Look at the history of the club, we make a statement where ever we go. We look to dominate and create as many chances as we can."

Arsenal boss Unai Emery accepted United were the better side, as their win at Emirates Stadium ended his hopes of winning a domestic trophy in his first season as the club's manager.

"They have been clinical over the 90 minutes. We had chances but couldn't score and thats the difference," stated Emery.

"I think we worked well. Our injuries changed our possibility to do something different. When we were 2-1 down we had chances to draw, but we didn’t score.

"We played a team in a good moment. We lost this match but I'm happy with our work. The supporters helped us.

"We need to think about the Premier League. We won against Chelsea and are close. We need to push in that competition and we have another important competition in the Europa League."

Emery confirmed his defender Laurent Koscielny had gone to hospital amid fears that he broke his jaw in a clash with Lukaku.

