Cork's Caoimhin Kelleher starts for Liverpool in crucial Chelsea clash after Covid outbreak hits squad

Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip were ruled out of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Chelsea due to suspected positive Covid-19 tests.

The trio missed out for a Reds side who were already without boss Jurgen Klopp after another suspected positive Covid test.

Liverpool confirmed on Saturday that Klopp’s assistant Pep Lijnders would take charge at Stamford Bridge but were forced into further withdrawals on Sunday in the build-up to kick-off.

While Chelsea elected to omit Romelu Lukaku after recently admitting his unhappiness in west London, Liverpool arrived at Stamford Bridge with a host of their own concerns.

“Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip have been ruled out of Liverpool’s clash with Chelsea today after returning suspected positive tests for COVID-19,” read a Liverpool statement.

“The trio will play no part in the fixture at Stamford Bridge and are now isolating.

“It follows news Jurgen Klopp will not be present at the encounter after also registering a suspected positive test.

“All other members of the Reds’ playing squad have subsequently been tested and received negative results.”

The absence of Brazilian Alisson opens the door for Cork goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher to start in the crucial clash. Both sides need a win to keep pressure on Manchester City, who have opened up an 11-point lead at the top of the table.