Cork City’s Mark O’Mahony, 18, becomes the latest member of the Irish contingent at Brighton

Brighton have bolstered their Irish contingent with Mark O’Mahony signing a contract until June 2025.

The 18-year-old arrives from Cork City after making 12 appearances in their First Division winning season last year.

The three-year-deal was reached following negotiations between both clubs, with Cork set to benefit from several contract clauses should the striker impress in the UK. Independent.ie reported last week that the initial figure is in the region of £50,000.

The Carrigaline native will line out with Brighton’s U-21s initially, who are ninth in Premier League 2.

O’Mahony left Carrigaline United to sign for the Leesiders in 2019, and rose through three academy grades before making his senior debut last March. He has been capped for Ireland at U-17, U-18 and U-19 levels, and was also named as the FAI’s U-17 Player of the Year last year.

O’Mahony joins a sizable Irish group currently at the Seagulls, with Evan Ferguson and Andrew Moran in Roberto De Zerbi’s first team, while Jamie Mullins arrived from Bohemians earlier this month.

“I’m sure the progress Evan and Andrew have made will really inspire Mark and we are excited to see him develop within our environment,” added Brighton U-21 head coach Shannon Ruth.

O’Mahony said: “I got to know the club and the coaches well during my trial and I knew early on that I wanted to sign here. Brighton’s academy is one of the best in the country, especially with the way young players are given an opportunity and a pathway.

“I spoke to a few of the Irish boys in the group about what the club is like and they all spoke really highly of what’s in place here, so it was an easy decision.”