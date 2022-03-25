Cork boy Tyreik is out to prove that he’s made of the Wright stuff at Villa

His Liverpool-supporting grandfather pesters Ireland U-21 and Aston Villa player Tyreik Wright with questions about what Steven Gerrard is like to work with.

Given that he’s currently on loan to a club struggling at the bottom of League Two Wright can’t really comment. “I’m not even there, I can’t answer,” Wright jokes.

Gaining the attention of Gerrard and proving he’s good enough to play for Villa is something that’s on his mind, though.

With a year left on his contract after this season, Wright is determined not to give up on his dream of making it at Villa Park.

It’s the third loan spell for the Cork native since he joined Villa. But he hopes that good form on loan to Colchester, a club fighting to stay in the Football League, can count.

The life of a loanee can be tough, with Wright admitting that he “lost himself” in a disappointing time with Salford City.

“I want to play first-team football, I want to play Premier League football, if it doesn’t happen at Villa I will be definitely looking to see what other options are in store. I’ll see what happens in pre-season,” says Wright, who’s in Dublin this week with the Irish U-21 squad ahead of Tuesday’s Euro qualifier away to Sweden.

“With Gerrard coming in, he’s given a lot of players from the academy an opportunity, playing first team football I know what it takes now, I can see myself taking the leap.”

Life on loan has been difficult, with Covid preventing travel to Ireland, which left him lonely.

“I haven’t been home to Cork in two years, I was missing family a lot, there have been family problems, but you have to deal with it,” he says.

“I feel like I should be playing every game but it didn’t go that way. It was difficult, there were times I was on the phone, not crying but upset, to my mum.”

Qualification for the U-21 Euros is the focus this week, but Wright’s talents are not restricted to soccer. He showed his GAA skills with his local side in Cork, Éire Óg.

“I wanted to be a Gaelic footballer more than a footballer, the hurling wasn’t for me at all. It was U-12s, before the Kennedy Cup, that’s when I gave it up,” he says, adding that he had a successful partnership in athletics with Adam Idah.

“We won all-Irelands together. We did literally everything, long jump, sprinting, shot putt. He was the best at sprinting and long jump as well, I just tagged along,” Wright joked.