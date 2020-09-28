Conor Hourihane helps Aston Villa to comfortable win at Fulham

Aston Villa's Conor Hourihane scores their second goal in the Premier League win over Fulham at Craven Cottage, London

Ireland midfielder Conor Hourihane helped Aston Villa to a comfortable Premier League victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage this evening.

The Corkman struck in the 15th minute to double Villa's lead after Jack Grealish opened the visitors' account after only four minutes.

Hourihane had a hand in Villa's thord as Tyrone Mings made sure of the points in the 48th minute.

The result left Villa, who narrowly avoided relegation from the top flight last season, fourth on a maximum six points from two games while promoted Fulham are bottom with no points after a third successive defeat.

Villa will be pleased with their clinical finishing but it was more shambolic defending from Fulham, who have conceded 10 goals in their opening three matches, which made the visitors' job easier at Craven Cottage.

Grealish fired Villa ahead in the fourth minute when he took a simple pass from John McGinn into his stride and drilled a low shot past goalkeeper Alphonse Areola from a tight angle.

Hourihane doubled their lead in the 15th after a lightning quick move down the left flank as McGinn racked up another assist when he teed up the Ireland midfielder to sidefoot the ball into the bottom corner.

The match was over as a contest in the 48th minute when Villa's England centre back Tyrone Mings ghosted into the penalty area and turned in Hourihane's cross from the left with Fulham's defenders positioned like statues.

Online Editors