Chelsea have announced that striker Gonzalo Higuain has signed on loan from Juventus until the end of the season.

Confirmed: Striker Gonzalo Higuain joins Chelsea on loan for remainder of the season

The Argentinian, who will wear the number nine shirt at Stamford Bridge, told the club's website: "When the opportunity to join Chelsea presented itself I had to take it.

"It's a team I've always liked that has a lot of history, a wonderful stadium and they play in the Premier League, a league I've always wanted to play in.

"I now hope I can give back that trust Chelsea have shown me out on the pitch. I can't wait to start and I hope to adapt as soon as possible."

Higuain scored 36 goals in 35 Serie A games in his one season at Napoli under Maurizio Sarri, the current Chelsea manager.

Chelsea play Tottenham in Thursday's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Stamford Bridge, bidding to overturn a 1-0 deficit to reach the February 24 final.

The Blues had until 12 noon to register Higuain for the match, but Sarri says "it's impossible" for the Argentina international to feature.

Higuain has been on loan at AC Milan from Juventus this season, scoring just once in his last 12 appearances for the Rossoneri.

"We hope he'll bring goals, he'll start scoring for us," Sarri added.

"It's very difficult in January to find one of the most important strikers in the world. So I think the club is working very well because it's not easy to get a new striker."

Online Editors