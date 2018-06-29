Confirmed: Marouane Fellaini signs new two-year deal to stay at Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has signed a new deal to stay at the club until the summer of 2020.

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has signed a new deal to stay at the club until the summer of 2020.

Speculation was rife that the Belgium international would leave Old Trafford this summer after his contract expired, with AC Milan and Arsenal among the clubs rumoured to be interested in signing the 30-year-old.

However, Fellaini today put pen to paper on a fresh contract extension, which has the option of a third year should both parties wish to proceed.

"I am pleased to be continuing my journey as a Manchester United player," Fellaini said.

"I made this decision because I am very happy here. Also, I feel like this team, under Jose, still has a lot we want to achieve. I would like to say a special thank you to Jose for the faith he has always shown in me. My focus now is on the World Cup and I am looking forward to a successful season ahead."

Man United boss Jose Mourinho also paid tribute to the Belgian midfielder.

"I am very happy Marouane is staying with us," he said.

"I always believed in his desire to stay with the club and I am delighted that he has signed a new contract."

Online Editors