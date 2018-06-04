Confirmed: Loris Karius sustained a concussion during Champions League final that 'could affect performance'

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius suffered a concussion during the Champions League final before the two mistakes that led to Real Madrid goals, an American hospital has confirmed.

Footage emerged after the 3-1 defeat - a game that was decided by two blunders by Karius - of the German shot-stopper shipping a hefty challenge from Sergio Ramos, after which Karius went to ground clutching his head.

Liverpool were concerned that Karius may have suffered an injury in the collision and the goalkeeper underwent tests at Massachusetts General Hospital and Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital. The goalkeeper was already in America on holidays when the decision was taken by the club's medical staff that Karius should get a scan.

In a statement this evening, Dr Ross Zafonte confirmed that Karius did get concussed in the collision, and that it 'could be possible that such deficits would affect performance'. "After carefully reviewing game film and integrating a detailed history – including his reported present and immediate post-contact subjective symptoms – physical examination and objective metrics, we have concluded that Mr. Karius sustained a concussion during the match May 26, 2018," the statement says.

"At the time of our evaluation, Mr. Karius’s principal residual symptoms and objective signs suggested that visual spatial dysfunction existed and likely occurred immediately following the event. Additional symptomatic and objectively noted areas of dysfunction also persisted. It could be possible that such deficits would affect performance. "We also note that Mr. Karius has reported significant and steady improvement since the concussive event, and we expect him to make a full recovery based on the results of the examination. We expect that with treatment and by following prescribed activity protocols he will continue to improve. We have encouraged vigilance and an emphasis on safety in his eventual return to full activity."

