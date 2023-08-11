Completing early transfer business could boost Arsenal title bid – Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal could hold an advantage of their Premier League rivals after getting their summer transfer business done early.

The Gunners spent over £200million to land Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice before the middle of July, with all three joining Arteta’s squad for the pre-season tour of the United States.

The PA news agency understands a loan deal for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya will be announced later on Friday but – barring any late changes – there will be no other incomings planned in the current window.

Arsenal, who beat Manchester City on penalties to win the Community Shield last weekend, begin their league campaign at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

While the futures of the likes of Tottenham striker Harry Kane and sought-after Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo may be sorted by then, for Arteta, getting his new faces in early is a bonus.