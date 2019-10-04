'Clearly this is a difficult time for Pochettino' - Chris Hughton on Tottenham after Bayern Munich humiliation

Chris Hughton has backed Mauricio Pochettino to find a way to Tottenham's fortunes, as the fall-out from their stunning 7-2 defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday night rumbles on.

Former Ireland defender Hughton spent 27-years at Tottenham as a player and coach and still holds two season tickets at a club that will always hold a special place in his heart.

Speaking to Independent.ie, the former Newcastle, Birmingham, Norwich and Brighton manager has insisted Pochettino is the man to guide Tottenham out of their current slump as he offered a manager's perspective on the crisis that has engulfed the club in recent weeks.

"Clearly this is a difficult time for Pochettino and the result against a very good Bayern Munich side added to his problems, but there is plenty of time for them to get things right this season," says Hughton, who watched the mauling on Tuesday night from the stands at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"What they cannot do is panic. They have proved they are a fine side over an extended period of time and they are playing in a league that gives them a chance to recover from this difficult period and still have a good season.

"Outside of the top two of Liverpool and Manchester City, there is not another outstanding team in the Premier League this season and that's why I feel there is still a good chance for them to finish in the top four.

"The problem is that as every week goes past and something negative happens, the pressure builds on everyone and that makes it difficult.

"The only thing with Tottenham at the moment is offensively they are a very good team and when things are going well they are capable of scoring lots of goals.

"When you play a system like they did against Bayern Munich, quite an open system with a diamond in midfield, you tend to open the game up and gives top sides a chance to expose them defensively.

"Bayern Munich were so clinical. They scored some fantastic goals and however good a side you are, it's not often you will see a side score seven goals of that quality, so that was unfortunate for Tottenham.

"They have a game against Brighton this weekend and have to find a way to clear their heads after the Bayern game and get back on track and they have the quality in that squad to do that."

Pochettino has been installed as the bookies favourite to be the next Premier League manager to lose his following the Bayern Munich hammering, with the negative comments from the Argentine tactician in press briefings over the course of 2019 adding to the uncertainty at the club.

Hughton suggests off-field matters may be affecting Tottenham's dressing room harmony, as he suggests the authority Pochettino has built up is one reason why he has been so vocal in his stating his desire for change to be made to the club's spending structure.

"Pochettino has been for five years and he feels like he has an opportunity to say a little more now as he has earned the right to do so," added Hughton.

"His English is improved from where it was when he first took the job and he can offer up some jokes with the media in press conferences and maybe say a few things he would not have said when his command of the language was not where it is now.

"The profile of Tottenham is a lot higher now than it was when he went there and he can take a lot of the credit for that given the progress he has made at the club, but also expectations are at a different level and he has to manage that.

"The players who are reaching the end of their contracts and don't look like they want to sign new deals is an issue. When results are not going well, those issues with contracts are highlighted and that is where Tottenham are at this moment.

"They have a game at Brighton this weekend and cannot allow the noise around the club the moment to affect them. We know they have a fine manager and some top players there, so I would be confident that will find a way to get back on track."

