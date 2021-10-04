Claudio Ranieri returns to the Premier League as Watford manager after agreeing two-year deal

Watford have announced the appointment of Claudio Ranieri as their new head coach on a two-year contract.

The former Chelsea and Leicester boss succeeds Xisco Munoz, who parted company with the Hornets on Sunday.

The Italian takes over a side 15th in the Premier League, with seven points from their opening seven matches.

Ranieri, 69, is Watford’s 13th permanent manager since owners the Pozzo family took control of the club in 2012.

He boasts a wealth of experience, with clubs such as Napoli, Fiorentina, Valencia, Juventus, Roma, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid also on his CV.

He famously guided Leicester to the Premier League title in 2016 and last worked in England during a brief stint at Fulham in 2018-19.

Ranieri endured a tough spell at Fulham in his last foray in England, winning just three of his 17 matches at Craven Cottage before being replaced by assistant Scott Parker.

But now Watford’s board believe Ranieri is the right man to kick-start the Hornets’ season after just two wins in seven matches in the new top-flight campaign.

Munoz had only been in charge at Vicarage Road for 10 months when he was unseated by Watford’s bosses on Sunday.

The Hornets have managed league wins over Aston Villa and Norwich but four losses and a draw elsewhere proved enough for the club hierarchy to make an early change.

Ranieri left Sampdoria at the end of last season and has been out of work since, but is now preparing to make his Premier League return.