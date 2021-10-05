Claudio Ranieri must prove he is not living in past by making most of fresh start at Watford

The photographs and video montages of Claudio Ranieri lifting the Premier League trophy, with his jacket soaked in champagne, are inescapable at the King Power Stadium.

Yet while Ranieri’s legend is assured, both at Leicester City and in the annals of football history, the miracle man has it all to prove as he makes a surprise return to England at the age of 69.

He was the man who coined that unforgettable phrase “dilly ding, dilly dong” and proved anything was possible, as 5,000/1 shots Leicester secured the title for the first time in their 132-year existence.

They lost only three games in that 2015-’16 season, finishing ahead of Arsenal by 10 points, and no revisionism can tarnish the achievements of Ranieri and the team he called his band of brothers.

Intuitive management, an ability to say the right things to players and the media, it felt like a fairy tale and taught football fans to dream. That had to end, however: it went awry the following season and when Ranieri was dismissed in February 2017, his time had been up for months.

The popular theory was that too much tinkering led to his downfall. Ultimately, and rather cruelly, the accusation was that when Ranieri tried to actually manage, he alienated players and staff, tweaking, to detrimental effect, a formula that was previously working.

Jamie Vardy, one of the key players under Ranieri in that title win, hinted at the issues in an interview in December 2018.

“That season, I think he summed it up perfectly when he first came in and just said he wasn’t going to change anything,” the striker said. “He knew what we were good at and he didn’t want to change anything about it. That was why we had that success.”

Ranieri still departed Leicester as a hero, after a sacking that polarised opinion, and, indeed, he returned three years ago to a warm reception to honour the club’s late chairman, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

It did not take long for him to return again.

After spending a year in France with Nantes, he was given another opportunity in the Premier League, with Fulham in November 2018. It is that brief, doomed spell at Craven Cottage that arguably leaves him with everything to prove now.

He lasted only three months, winning three of 17 matches, and there was the clear sense of a manager out of touch with the modern game. Watford will not be an easy assignment. Their reputation for changing managers is infamous all over Europe, with Nigel Pearson once reflecting: “It’s like Marks & Spencer throwing away their best products that are coming up to a day before their sell-by dates.”

They possess a decent squad in need of clarity and direction, but will Ranieri be the man to provide it?

We are living in an era of data analysis and modern techniques, and the minutiae of every Watford result and performance will be examined. Xisco Munoz was sacked on Sunday after the club revealed their fears over “recent performances strongly indicating a negative trend”, so Ranieri will know that runs of successive defeats will place him under scrutiny.

Is this still a time when Ranieri can work his magic against managers and head coaches half his age?

It sounds harsh, but many of the managers at perceived relegation rivals will be happy with the appointment.

Of course, English football still holds Ranieri in great regard, as a dotty old uncle who was famously Chelsea’s manager when Roman Abramovich rolled into town. His time at Stamford Bridge was far from disastrous, steering them to a second-place finish at a time when Abramovich was photographed in London holding a ‘secret’ meeting with Sven-Goran Eriksson, the then England manager. Abramovich also courted Jose Mourinho on his yacht before Ranieri, the archetypal ‘dead man walking’, was dismissed.

That all feels an awfully long time ago, and Ranieri will be 70 this month with a relegation battle to look forward to this season.

It would be a popular story if Ranieri ended this latest comeback as a hero. After relegation two seasons ago, simple survival would be mission accomplished. Yet this is undoubtedly a gamble by Watford and Ranieri is under pressure to show that his new employers were not dilly ding, dilly wrong to bring him back.

