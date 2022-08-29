Classy Harry Kane stoops to conquer and pass another milestone

Harry Kane keeps passing milestones and his 200th and 201st league goals extended Tottenham Hotspur’s unbeaten start to the campaign, their best in 13 years.

Kane’s edge, and the hardness that Antonio Conte has installed, were the difference but there surely is no danger of Nottingham Forest going straight back down if they produce performances like this. And score. There is so much for Steve Cooper to draw encouragement from.

It could have been 202 goals – and yet another hat-trick – had Kane converted a second-half penalty, only for the ball to be turned away by on-loan goalkeeper Dean Henderson. It was Kane’s first penalty miss for more than four years.

If Forest were fortunate that defender Steve Cook was not sent off in the incident that led to that spot kick then it was the only luck they enjoyed. They certainly played the better, more positive but although their front three are full of fluidity and promise, with Brennan Johnson and Morgan Gibbs-White catching the eye, they just do not have the ruthlessness of Spurs.

And to think Kane was not even at his best. And yet he was, still, too efficient. He now has 187 Premier League goals – level with Andy Cole as the third-highest goalscorer of all-time. The holy grail is overhauling the 260-goal record of Alan Shearer, who was two years older than Kane, 29, when he reached a total of 187, and surely only injury or moving abroad will prevent that.

If this was another good afternoon for Kane then it was less so for Son Heung-min, who is struggling and sat shaking his head after being substituted. His place is clearly under threat from the spiky, aggressive Richarlison, who was far more dangerous – and downright annoying to the opposition as he played keepy-uppies with the ball late on – when he came on and fashioned Kane’s second goal.

It arrived from a wonderful cross with the outside of his boot. All the unmarked Kane had to do was stoop and head home seconds after he had bent double in frustration after not being picked out by another replacement, Ryan Sessegnon.

Spurs have not been at their best so far this season but are being driven on by Conte’s fiercely determined coaching as he demands the creation of another winning machine. Already no team have won more Premier League points since the start of March and that has to be ominous for the opposition.

For all the money Forest have spent, they still rely on the back three who played in the Championship, and that also proved to be the difference.

It is a combination Cooper will need to think about and although Renan Lodi – sat in the stands as he becomes Forest’s 18th summer signing – is primarily a left-back he can play in a back three and has done so at Atletico Madrid.

And so Lodi looked on as, within five minutes, there appeared little danger when Dejan Kulusevski latched on to the ball on halfway after a heavy rebound off Lewis O’Brien. But Cooper saw it. He held his head in his hands as Kulusevski strode on before playing a clever reverse pass to Kane, as Cook tried to catch up, and he shot into the corner of the net with Henderson rooted and unsighted.

It was a bobbler, it was far from a clean strike but it was his 200th league goal and came 11 years after his first – while on loan at Leyton Orient.

But Forest, driven on by their relentless support, were unperturbed. Their approach play, movement and interchangeability of their front three was all impressive. But they could not create that clear-cut opportunity until early in the second half when Gibbs-White twisted and turned and crossed, picking out Ryan Yates. With Hugo Lloris stranded the midfielder had the whole goal to aim at, but headed wide.

Then came the penalty which was rightly awarded as Cook threw out an arm and punched the ball out on the goal-line just as Kane shaped to head home Ivan Perisic’s cross. It was the denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity but, even after a Var check, only a yellow card was awarded.

Kane’s spot kick was firm but at a good height and Henderson saved it. That was Kane’s first miss after 22 successful attempts.

Could Forest capitalise on the reprieve? Neco Williams went close with a shot back across goal but, as hard as they pushed, they were even more vulnerable to the counter-attack.

Kane made no mistake with his simple header before, in injury-time, Joe Worrall blazed over. That summed up Forest’s wastefulness, as they lost their first home league game of 2022, in contrast to Spurs’ efficiency.