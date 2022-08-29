| 13.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Classy Harry Kane stoops to conquer and pass another milestone

Nottingham Forest – 0 Tottenham Hotspur – 2

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane scores against Nottingham Forest. Photo: David Klein/Reuters Expand

Close

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane scores against Nottingham Forest. Photo: David Klein/Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane scores against Nottingham Forest. Photo: David Klein/Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane scores against Nottingham Forest. Photo: David Klein/Reuters

Jason Burt

Harry Kane keeps passing milestones and his 200th and 201st league goals extended Tottenham Hotspur’s unbeaten start to the campaign, their best in 13 years.

Kane’s edge, and the hardness that Antonio Conte has installed, were the difference but there surely is no danger of Nottingham Forest going straight back down if they produce performances like this. And score. There is so much for Steve Cooper to draw encouragement from.

More On Tottenham Hotspur

Most Watched

Privacy