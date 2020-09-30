City's Tagliafico move hinges on sale of Zinchenko

Manchester City have an interest in Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico, but any prospects of strengthening the left-back position are likely to hinge on the club offloading Oleksandr Zinchenko.

City announced the club record £65.2m (€71.7m) capture of Portugal centre-half Ruben Dias from Benfica on a six-year deal last night and the £13.7m (€15m) departure of Nicolas Otamendi in the opposite direction.

Dias becomes City's third recent signing after Ferran Torres and Nathan Ake, but Pep Guardiola is hoping to further strengthen his porous defence before the transfer window closes on Monday.

City are open to offers for Zinchenko, an attacking midfielder by trade who has been utilised primarily as a makeshift left-back by Guardiola, given his long-standing problems in the position.

Zinchenko, 23, has previously rebuffed a move to Real Betis and had other offers, but opted to stay and fight for his place, but City are again willing to move him on as they eye potential alternatives at left-back.

Tagliafico, 28, who has 25 caps for Argentina, is understood to be one of the options under consideration, but City feel they first need to move Zinchenko on before being able to bring in another left-back.

The Ukraine international issued a statement last month saying his wife, Vlada Sedan, had been wrong to question Guardiola's tactics during the Champions League quarter-final defeat by Lyon.

Zinchenko was an unused sub in Sunday's 5-2 capitulation at home to Leicester after only just returning from a muscle problem. City's other left-back, Benjamin Mendy, endured a torrid time and was one of three City defenders to give away a penalty.

Mendy was a £52m signing from Monaco in 2017 who is on big wages and contracted until June 2022. City accept that moving him on is difficult for now, but there are also serious doubts over his long-term future.

Zinchenko is considered a more easily saleable asset in the short term, but there are still no guarantees he will depart in this window.

Meanwhile, Manchester United and Porto remain £6m apart in their valuations of Brazil left-back Alex Telles as the Premier League side try to shift the deadwood in their squad.

Porto are holding out for around £18m, but that is substantially more than United are willing to pay for a player who will be free to talk to foreign suitors in January.

United hope the 27-year-old's determination to move to Old Trafford will encourage the Portuguese club to lower their demands, but the negotiations are not proving straightforward, a similar story to United's pursuit of Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho.

