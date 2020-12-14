City's summer centre-back hunt masks real loss - Silva's artistry

While the summer focus was on finally replacing Vincent Kompany in Manchester City's defence, David Silva quietly slipped away to Spain.

One of the Premier League's most artful players left with little fanfare because of the coronavirus pandemic and the final games of his glittering City career being played behind closed doors.

There will be a statue unveiled at the Etihad Stadium next year but a more immediate reminder of his creative influence was seen during a dismal Manchester derby, the first in a decade without Silva pulling the strings.

It was the type of game where he would have found that one killer pass during an evening that showed why the city rivals are not where they want to be.

Ruben Dias was bought for £65.2m as the cornerstone of Pep Guardiola's post-Kompany defence, yet Silva is the irreplaceable member of the squad.

Frustrating

Looking at the top of La Liga will be frustrating for City fans, with Silva challenging for the title with Real Sociedad and hardly looking like winding down at 34 years of age.

His explanation was that "10 years for me is enough" and his flirtation with Lazio suggested he was not looking for a retirement home.

Silva was not the only significant departure in the summer as Leroy Sane finally moved to Bayern Munich.

Getting £54.8m for a player with a year left on his contract was excellent business from City but Sane would have been valuable in recent games against Tottenham, Porto and now United, where they have drawn a blank.

"The solution is to put the ball in the goal. We didn't concede again like we didn't against Porto and against Marseille. This is a good point for us to start from because up front we are struggling," Pep Guardiola, the City manager, said.

City's last Premier League win against United came in 2019 when they had Sane, Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling as forwards in the final stages and Silva, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva were in midfield.

They also had Kevin De Bruyne out with a thigh problem at the time.

During Saturday's stalemate they looked blunter, particularly without Silva's control in midfield.

Riyad Mahrez instead of Sane is a downgrade, while Rodri can be needlessly negative when he gets the ball in central midfield.

Aguero was fit for the derby but had gastroenteritis, which suggests he would have played if it was a cup final, rather than a low-key derby with no fans in the stands. Without him, City look less sharp with Gabriel Jesus leading their attack.

In three weeks' time Aguero can negotiate with Independiente about a return to his hometown team in Argentina but it is a move that has been in the making for years, one he and his old club want, it is simply a matter of when it happens.

After needing to adapt to life without Kompany and Silva, sooner or later City will have to cope without Aguero, who turns 33 at the end of the season.

Finding a successor to Aguero was one of Guardiola's priorities when he recently agreed a new contract extension to stay at City, although finding a striker as reliably consistent will be difficult without smashing the club's policy on not overpaying in the transfer market.

Guardiola is refusing to rush Aguero back, given his recent injury record, although he could be back to face West Bromwich Albion tomorrow.

It will be one of a number of decisions he has to make as he balances loyalty to players who are performing well.

"That is why sometimes I have to handle the balance of the team," Guardiola said. "For me it is so tough to drop Nathan Ake after he was exceptional against Marseille. He could not be selected because there is this rule that there cannot be 18 or 19 or 20 players when all the players are available for the squad, some are at home.

"Hopefully Sergio will be back, make more training sessions and as many minutes as possible to come back as soon as possible."

United barely threatened Ederson's goal on Saturday but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not concerned about their scoring record.

"If you compare our goal tally from last season to now we are ahead with the amount of games that we have played and the amount of goals we have scored, whether that is home or away it doesn't really matter," he said.

"I think teams, and bigger teams set the stall out to defend against us and be happy with a draw. That is of course a challenge for us but I think we have proven in many games that we do create chances.

"However we scored seven goals against RB Leipzig in two games, we have scored against PSG.

"We have scored and created a lot of chances at certain moments and it's more varied in the way we score.

"Against City we looked more dangerous on set plays."

