City mark title triumph in style with Torres treble

Even when Manchester City turn up for a game with nothing left to play for they are brilliant. Even when they rest most of their best players, they are still too good.

This was a bonkers game in many respects as Newcastle took the lead twice and failed to hold, but it was also a vaguely troubling one too.

Newcastle may well be in the bottom half of the table, and already assured of their place in the Premier League for next season, but they played well and were still swatted aside by the champions with such ruthlessness, Ferran Torres scoring a stunning hat-trick, it was a stark reminder that even City’s squad players would stroll into the strongest team of virtually every other Premier League club, including some who will qualify to play in Europe alongside them.

It would have been easy for City to go through the motions, this game played less than 24 hours after their fourth title win five years had been confirmed, yet they still had the class to come back twice.

In that respect, the defeat was an alarming one for Steve Bruce. The 60-year-old is yet to decide whether he will remain as manager beyond the end of the season.

Bruce is well aware of the abuse he has received on social media and with 10,000 supporters able to attend the final home game of the season against Sheffield United there are some who would like to see them call for his head rather than show enjoy supporting the team.

It is faintly farcical. Bruce has not done a great job, but he hasn’t done a bad one either. Newcastle’s squad is one that belongs in the bottom half, but as with his first season, Bruce has kept them out of trouble.

His detractors will point to the £100m spent on new players since Rafa Benitez left 2019 and angrily insist it is still not good enough for them.

The fact £40m of that was wasted on Joelinton – a player Benitez did not want – is conveniently ignored, as is the fact Bruce had nothing to do with recruitment in his first summer as he was still Sheffield Wednesday’s manager when those deals were lined up.

It is an argument that has become exhausting. There is a large section who did not want Bruce when he got the job and have spent the majority of the last two years waiting for him to fail and though they had in March.

Most owners would have sacked a manager after a run of just two wins in 22. Mike Ashley, though, refused and the turnaround has been impressive.

It has barely been acknowledged, but Newcastle have not only lost just once in their last ten games, they have also been playing some pretty good football to.

Something has clicked and Newcastle picked up where they had left in the 4-2 away win at Leicester a week earlier.

City, of course, were not going to be at their best. The title has already been won and there is a Champions League final to recharge for. It may be the end of a long season but City’s side had the look of a pre-season friendly. Nobody can snipe at Guardiola for that

The sight of Scott Carson in goal, his first appearance in the Premier League for ten years told you this was not a game they were overly fussed about winning.

Nevertheless, Newcastle played well, their threat on the counter attack constantly worried the City backline. The Magpies took a deserved lead through Emil Krafth’s header and although City responded well, scoring two quick goals, the first a deflected effort from Joao Cancelo, the second a sublime effort by Torres, who produced a lovely back heeled flick to divert Ilkay Gundogan’s free kick beyond Martin Dubravka.

That would have been the end of things in the past, but Newcastle kept playing and were level just before half time when Joelinton smashed home a confident penalty after a silly sliding tackle by Nathan Ake, a VAR check spotting that Allan Saint Maximin had not been offside in the build up.

Newcastle had other chances too. Joe Willock had a shot blocked, Joelinton missed a header he should have got on target and had another effort saved by Carson.

In fact, given there was nothing at stake it was a thoroughly enjoyable first 45 minutes, City also going close through Torres and Ake.

The fun did not stop there either. Newcastle continued to take the best to take the game to City and were back in front when Joe Willock was brought down by another rash tackle inside the area, this time from Kyle Walker. Carson saved the initial spot kick but Willock was able to turn in the rebound.

At that stage you thought they would go on to win it, but City, as they had in the first half scored twice in four minutes.

Torres got them both, stretching to turn in an excellent cross from Jesus before completing his hat trick with a wonderfully acrobatic volley after Cancelo’s long range shot had smashed against the bar.

There were four minutes between Willock’s goal and City retaking the lead. And, as well as Newcastle played, Bruce will not be happy with their defending.

Not many sides score three times when they play City and having taken the lead twice they really should have held on to it at least once.

