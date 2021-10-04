City left ‘spitting’ mad after thrilling draw at Anfield

Manchester City have lodged an official complaint against a supporter for spitting at a member of their backroom team during yesterday’s enthralling 2-2 draw at Liverpool.

City officials registered their disgust to Liverpool within minutes of the game finishing, and were adamant the incident at Anfield had been caught on camera. Liverpool said they would investigate.

City manager Pep Guardiola said he was aware of the situation, and was confident appropriate action would be taken. He said: “I didn’t see it but I’m pretty sure Liverpool FC will take measures for this guy. Liverpool is greater than this person. Liverpool in its history helps to make sport better. There are always people that will do that.”

Given the presence of the CCTV camera within Liverpool’s Main Stand, where the substitutes and backroom staff occupy their seats, and the fact an exclusion zone has been established around the area of the dug-out, identification and punishment should be swift.

The incident diverted attention away from what had been an exceptional game in which City dominated the first half, and fought back twice to repel a vastly improved second-half performance from Jurgen Klopp’s team, during which Mohamed Salah scored one of the great individual goals.

Both managers acclaimed their team’s performance, although Guardiola was more content after following up last weekend’s win at title rivals Chelsea with another crucial point.

“My thought is the Premier League is the best in the world. What a game.

Congratulations Liverpool and both teams. Both were honest and wanted to win and wanted to play really good,” he said.

Guardiola cited a decision by referee Paul Tierney in failing to send off James Milner as potentially critical. Milner was booked in the first half and escaped a second caution after a trip on Bernardo Silva early in the second half. “He has to show the yellow card, for me,” Guardiola said. “He has to show the second one. In these games, which are so tight, he has to.

It doesn’t mean you are going to win against Liverpool in Anfield, but it is too obvious this action, to give James the second yellow.”

Liverpool and Klopp’s frustration is that having worked their way back into the game, and scored a spectacular goal worthy of being a match winner, they twice conceded an equaliser.

“Thank God there were two halves because the first was exactly like you shouldn’t do it against Man City and the second was exactly was how you should,” said Klopp. “In the first half, I can’t remember a chance from us so I was really happy for the half-whistle so we could adjust a few things.

“We didn’t change anything, actually just told the boys again what we should have done in the first half. Things like this happen against a team like City with the dominance they have, when you are then a little bit passive without the ball and they pass through the lines and you never can really get in the challenges.”

