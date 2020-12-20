City dig deep as Sterling strike secures ugly win

Classic Pep. Forced to defend against a talented side who enjoyed hearty backing from a noisy home crowd, Manchester City found their resolve and dug in to earn an ugly win on the road, finding a way to acknowledge Sam Allardyce's return to Premier League management by battling hard to emerge from a frantic encounter with three crucial points.

It will not go down as one of the great displays from a Guardiola side. While there were moments of class from Kevin de Bruyne, who created Raheem Sterling's winner, it was more brawn than beauty from City. They rarely left themselves exposed at the back and understood that the result mattered more than the performance, grafting to a victory that lifts them out of the mid-table thicket, eight points off Liverpool at the summit.

For Guardiola, satisfaction came from another disciplined away performance. Ilkay Gündogan and Rodri were controlled in midfield and the resurgence of John Stones continued in central defence, ensuring that Southampton created little.

It was a collective effort and although City remain below their exhilarating best, it would be folly to count them out of the title running just yet, especially if their improvement without the ball helps their mojo in attack return.

Given City also lacked ambition when they held Manchester United at Old Trafford , the restraint feels deliberate from Guardiola. Unable to trust his forwards, he needs to lay down solid foundations.

Under pressure to show that the champion mettle of old has not completely disappeared, Guardiola needed City to rise to the challenge of containing Ralph Hasenhüttl's hard-running side, who immediately tried to seize the initiative, insistent pressing from James Ward-Prowse and Oriol Romeu setting the tone in midfield.

During the early stages it seemed that City were remembering the best of the Guardiola way, hoarding possession and outnumbering their opponents in the middle, with De Bruyne menacing in the No 10 role.

City's breakthrough came from that midfield supremacy. When Jan Bednarek failed to get enough distance on a clearing header, the Southampton spine vanished. The ball dropped to De Bruyne in acres of space, spelling danger. The Belgian advanced, exchanged passes with Bernardo Silva on the right and produced a clever cut back for Sterling to sweep a shot past Alex McCarthy.

As City's star has waned, so has Sterling's. Strangely muted in recent months, uncertainty has crept into the forward's game. He had looked hesitant before finding the net with a crisp finish, failing to beat Kyle Walker-Peters when he had opportunities to test Southampton's right-back. In that context, it felt as though Sterling's eighth goal of the season might have wider significance: could it be the spark for City? When confidence has taken a few knocks, though, the level can drop quickly. "We could not control the game," Guardiola said. "Our momentum up front is not good. That's why I think we will continue to struggle this season."

Southampton started to put City under pressure. Ederson saved well from Theo Walcott, who would also send in crosses for Che Adams and Danny Ings, neither of whom could direct their headers on target.

It was tough for Stones and his partner, Rúben Dias. Yet Southampton lacked composure. Moussa Djenepo wanted too many touches on the left wing and Southampton suffered a blow when Ings went off injured. Nathan Tella, a 21-year-old striker, struggled after replacing Southampton's top scorer. "I think it's a hamstring problem," Hasenhüttl said. "I hope he stepped off early enough."

The chances fell to City at the start of the second half. Playing without a conventional forward, the visitors were slippery at times. Ferran Torres fired an angled shot wide. Silva moved into the middle, rotating with Torres, and looked certain to score after more excellence from De Bruyne, only to scuff straight at McCarthy.

In need of a spark, Southampton brought Nathan Redmond on. Moments later Ward-Prowse almost caught Ederson out with one of his devilish corners, while City escaped when Sterling appeared to handle in the box.

Yet Southampton ran out of ideas. With Stones producing another commanding display, City were comfortable in the end. Guardiola called it an "incredible, important victory". Perhaps the recovery starts here.

