| 14.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Christian Eriksen the missing link at Manchester United that can turn defence into attack

Manchester United's Christian Eriksen applauds fans after his side's victory over Arsenal. Photo: Craig Brough Expand

Close

Manchester United's Christian Eriksen applauds fans after his side's victory over Arsenal. Photo: Craig Brough

Manchester United's Christian Eriksen applauds fans after his side's victory over Arsenal. Photo: Craig Brough

Manchester United's Christian Eriksen applauds fans after his side's victory over Arsenal. Photo: Craig Brough

James Ducker

It was a stunning pass from Bruno Fernandes: outside of the right boot, pinpoint accuracy, perfectly weighted, great awareness, the Portuguese at his creative best.

Delivery of that quality demands a finish and Marcus Rashford, after a superb run, provided it. Yet the pass and awareness that preceded Fernandes’ showstopper were significant, too, and neatly encapsulated the gaping hole Christian Eriksen has plugged at Manchester United.

Related topics

More On Manchester United

Most Watched

Privacy