Christian Eriksen the missing link at Manchester United that can turn defence into attack

It was a stunning pass from Bruno Fernandes: outside of the right boot, pinpoint accuracy, perfectly weighted, great awareness, the Portuguese at his creative best.

Delivery of that quality demands a finish and Marcus Rashford, after a superb run, provided it. Yet the pass and awareness that preceded Fernandes’ showstopper were significant, too, and neatly encapsulated the gaping hole Christian Eriksen has plugged at Manchester United.

There was a quick glance from Eriksen at Fernandes to check both his shoulder and his team-mate’s position before he received Diogo Dalot’s pass. With Martin Odegaard advancing behind him and Oleksandr Zinchenko coming across to Fernandes, Eriksen had a split second to find the right ball and executed it beautifully.

From there, one touch took Fernandes away from Zinchenko, then came that through-ball. Arsenal were sliced and diced.

Slowed down, Eriksen’s quick, forward pass may look straightforward but if it was so easy United would not have looked so short in that part of the pitch for so long.

How United have craved such intelligence, quick thinking and deftness of touch in central midfield. Shut your eyes and it could have been Paul Scholes: how many times did Old Trafford witness the former England midfielder kick-starting attacks from deep like that?

Arsenal could not say they had not been warned: Eriksen had released Fernandes in the build-up to United’s first goal in the same way, breaking the lines and throwing opponents’ on to the back foot.

Deployed as a false nine in the defeat by Brighton and then as a pivot in the 4-0 capitulation at Brentford, few struggled as badly as Eriksen in those opening two matches.

In truth, he was done no favours by his manager in either case but Erik ten Hag acted quickly to remedy those missteps, moving Eriksen into more of a hybrid No 6/No 8 role that is his calling card.

Some players would have struggled to recover so quickly from an early setback in their United career but the Denmark playmaker has looked unflustered by it.

It feels telling that Fernandes’ return to form has coincided with Eriksen’s arrival.

Creatively speaking, it felt like Fernandes or bust in midfield in the previous two-and-a-half seasons and the Portuguese’s frustration at the team’s struggles to get him the ball in the right positions never felt more pronounced than last term.

But in Eriksen he has found someone on his wavelength and with the tools to feed him and, while Arsenal were the better team up until Rashford restored United’s lead, they were ruthlessly unpicked three times by that Eriksen-Fernandes link-up.

For the third goal, it was Eriksen receiving the ball from Fernandes; the Dane spotting the space to surge into, collecting his team-mate’s pass from the right touchline and squaring coolly for Rashford to claim his second goal. “They really suit [playing] together,” Ten Hag said.

Ten Hag’s one source of regret in the summer window was United’s failure to land his primary midfield target, Frenkie de Jong, and it has forced the manager into a readjustment. But with Eriksen and Fernandes in this form and Casemiro to come into the fray, the midfield – a problem area for far too long – looks a lot stronger.

A work in progress, yes, but there has been an uplift in quality and the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred – no longer routinely being played together – have looked better as a consequence.

“We put him a little more down on the pitch, like a No 6/No 8 role,” Ten Hag said of Eriksen.

“He has a lot of freedom. He can make a game for you, make the switch of play, he sees a pass between the lines, makes the final pass and goes into attack to score a goal. He played a magnificent game.”

United’s new £85 million (€98m) signing, Antony, may have enjoyed a dream start with a debut goal to remember but it was the man signed on a free transfer who got the team playing.