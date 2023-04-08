Christian Eriksen return key to United hopes says Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag believes Christian Eriksen’s return from injury will provide a huge boost to Manchester United’s hopes of winning more silverware this season.

Eriksen is in the squad to face Everton at Old Trafford today after missing the past 10 weeks with an ankle problem caused by a reckless challenge by Reading’s Andy Carroll.

Casemiro completes his four-match ban against Everton and Ten Hag is relishing the prospect of having two key midfielders back for the run-in as United aim to cement a top-four spot and add the FA Cup and Europa League to the Carabao Cup.

“It is obvious they are two very valuable players for us,” the United manager said.

“We all know how important midfield is and over several games, we had to find a new balance and that is not easy at this stage of the season. It sometimes can be trial and error, bringing new players in and into a different position. That is what we did.

“We are in the right spot and we are competing for the top four of the Premier League, [in] the quarter-final of the Europa League and semi-final of the FA Cup. We have already won a cup, so we have to make it a really successful season.”

Eriksen has not played since Carroll piled through the back of him during United’s 3-1 FA Cup win over Reading on January 28. United have missed the Denmark playmaker’s ability to dictate the tempo of a game.

Ten Hag’s side responded to their dismal 2-0 defeat at Newcastle last Sunday with a narrow 1-0 victory over Brentford on Wednesday thanks to Marcus Rashford’s 28th goal of the season, and hope to overcome Everton in one of eight games before the end of the month.

“He is always composed on the ball and you can always find him,” Ten Hag said of Eriksen. “In the progressing of the game, he has key actions and key passes – the final pass.

“I think it was not for nothing I was so angry about that bad tackle. We first feared we lost him for the whole season but he worked really well, the medical department did very well.”

Ten Hag is hoping Luke Shaw recovers swiftly from an unspecified injury suffered against Brentford.

The Dutchman expects the England defender to be back soon and also expects to have Alejandro Garnacho back before the end of the season after a foot injury.