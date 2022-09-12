Christian Eriksen hails Manchester United transfer as ‘redemption’ to prove he can can deliver at the top level

Christian Eriksen says the chance to prove he could still perform at the top level was part of the reason he swapped Brentford for Manchester United during the summer.

The Dane suffered a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 but returned to top-flight football with a move to west London in January, helping Thomas Frank finish a season that looked to be going off the rails strongly.

Having trained with Erik ten Hag’s Ajax during the initial stages of his return to action, the 30-year-old then joined United on a free transfer, having played an instrumental role in Brentford staying in the Premier League.

Since, the former Tottenham playmaker formed a key part of ten Hag’s side at Old Trafford, playing in almost every minute of every game under his watch as the team start to show an improvement.

Speaking to Danish outlet Bold, Eriksen said: “It is one of the biggest clubs in the world. It was redemption after what had happened earlier, and like proving that you could get an offer from United. It was great. It’s a huge club I’ve joined.

“I had enough [opportunities]. I had enough options to choose from, but it was all about finding the right one.

“Of course, Brentford wanted me to stay, but I would say where I am in my career I had the opportunity to step up to what I had dreamed of and hoped for. I wanted to kick-start my career by coming to an even bigger address [club], and I succeeded.”

