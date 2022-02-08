Christian Eriksen back in the game: I knew two days after collapse that I would return to football

Christian Eriksen says he knew he would return to playing football just two days after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Eriksen trained with new club Brentford for the first time yesterday, eight months after he collapsed at Parken Stadium during Denmark’s Euro 2020 match against Finland.

The former Tottenham playmaker has since revealed he "died for five minutes" and on the way to hospital told his partner, Sabrina, he believed his career was over.

His view quickly changed when doctors began tests on his heart, and he was fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) device days after his collapse.

The 29-year-old returned to London and the Premier League on deadline day, joining the Bees on a free transfer after being released by Inter Milan.

"On the way to the hospital I told Sabrina I may as well leave my boots here,” Eriksen told Brentford’s club website. “It changed two days later. It was in the moment. I recognised what happened to me later on that night and the next few days. Then all the tests started and all the knowledge started to come in and all the questions were being asked ‘Can I do this? Can I do that?’ and listen to the doctors.

“Then after that, it slowly took off in a way that if I can do tests with a doctor along the way then I can slowly get back to playing football. There were a lot of tests to see how the heart reacted to physical training again and luckily nothing came out of that and everything was good.

“Then, every month I could push it and then I could play. But the thing was hearing from the doctors that even with an ICD there are no limits, it just depends on the diagnosis and how you feel about it. I’ve had to be patient but I trusted my trainer and trusted my doctor and followed the plan they made and that made me comfortable and relaxed about it, about getting back to normal. But normal for me had to change.”

Eriksen’s contract with Inter was mutually terminated in December because ICD devices are banned in Italy but he has been training with ex-academy side OB and also spent time with the youth team at former club Ajax to regained fitness.

He says he is "in a very good place" but will need time to recover his fitness and touch before returning to competitive action for Thomas Frank’s side.

“It is the longest I have been without playing football - by far,” said Eriksen. “I’ve been lucky that I haven’t had any injuries really. To be without football for six or seven months is a very long time. It’s been very difficult. You have to let it heal and not do anything and then I started the rehab programme.

“Then I touched a ball and I’m on a football pitch, smell the grass, football boots, then everything starts coming back. The excitement to be in the stadium and be with the team. Condition-wise and strength-wise I am in a very good place, it’s just the football touch that needs to come back and get up to speed. We’ll see how my body reacts but I feel very good.”

© Evening Standard