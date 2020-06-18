Chelsea's Timo Werner: The man of many talents who can sprint 100m in 11 seconds

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner.

The Germany international will join the Blues in July, subject to passing a medical.

Here are five things about the 24-year-old.

Lethal Weapon

While Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski steal much of the limelight when it comes to Bundesliga strikers, Werner has been consistently banging the goals in for some time now. Since joining Leipzig in 2016, Werner has netted 93 in 154 games - with 32 of those coming this season.

Sprint star

Werner has been clocked over 100 metres in a blistering time of 11.1 seconds - a stat which is likely to give Premier League defenders plenty to think about.

Man of many talents

Werner is not the sort to limit himself to one sport. Alongside the expected football snaps on Werner's Instagram account, he is also pictured on the golf course and in a dinghy.

Turbo Timo

Due to his rapid pace, Werner has been nicknamed 'Turbo'. The word also accurately describes his rise to the top - he became the youngest player to net a Bundesliga brace with a double for Stuttgart against Freiburg as a 17-year-old.

Mountain man

As a child, Werner used to go mountain running with his father in a bid to improve his chances of making it as a professional footballer. Clearly it paid dividends.

PA Media