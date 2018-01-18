Chelsea's striker search takes another twist as club identify shock January target
Stoke City striker Peter Crouch has emerged as a surprise target for Chelsea as they continue to search for a back-up to Alvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi in the January transfer window.
The 37-year-old England international would be a shock signing for Antonio Conte's men, who have made initial inquiries about his availability, according to The Telegraph.
The club have also been linked to West Ham target man Andy Carroll, although interest in him is thought to have ended after the Hammer was ruled out for four months with an ankle injury.
Crouch is one option Chelsea are looking at, but new Stoke manager Paul Lamber may want to hold onto the veteran as he tries to move the Potters out of the relegation zone.
Online Editors
Promoted Links
Related Content
- Speculation mounts over Arsenal move for Aubameyang as Dortmund leave striker out of squad
- Arsenal legend slams 'biggest mercenary in football' Alexis Sanchez as he prepares to join Man United
- 'A shambles' - Antonio Conte and pundits condemn VAR system after controversial night at Stamford Bridge