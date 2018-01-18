Chelsea's striker search takes another twist as club identify shock January target

The 37-year-old England international would be a shock signing for Antonio Conte's men, who have made initial inquiries about his availability, according to The Telegraph.

The club have also been linked to West Ham target man Andy Carroll, although interest in him is thought to have ended after the Hammer was ruled out for four months with an ankle injury.

Crouch is one option Chelsea are looking at, but new Stoke manager Paul Lamber may want to hold onto the veteran as he tries to move the Potters out of the relegation zone.