The entrance to Chelsea's stadium, Stamford Bridge, is seen following Britain’s imposing of sanctions on the club’s Russian owner, Roman Abramovich, in London

Chelsea have had several accounts temporarily frozen while banks assess the Stamford Bridge club's new operating licence.

Owner Abramovich's government sanctions have frozen all the billionaire's UK assets barring Chelsea, with the club continuing to operate under special, stringent conditions.

Those new government regulations have seen activity suspended on several Chelsea accounts on a short-term basis, while more detail is sought on the Blues' new licence.

Chelsea are understood to be hopeful the suspensions will be lifted shortly.

The Blues will continue to negotiate beyond the weekend with the Tory government on amendments to the new licence in a bid to move closer to normal operation.