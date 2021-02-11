Tuchel offers Kepa chance to turn struggles around

It was no coincidence that Kepa Arrizabalaga was officially unveiled as a Chelsea player just an hour after Thibaut Courtois had been presented by Real Madrid back in August, 2018.

Losing Courtois had been a blow and, with Kepa’s proud family in attendance for his £71.6million club record signing, Chelsea were keen to show off the world’s most expensive goalkeeper in a packed Stamford Bridge press room. But, two-and-a-half years later, it may be inside an empty Oakwell Stadium on Thursday night that the Spaniard attempts to pick up the pieces of his career against Barnsley in the FA Cup.

Kepa’s situation at Chelsea had become irretrievable before Frank Lampard was sacked and Thomas Tuchel was appointed as his successor. It might still be the case that the 26-year-old is fighting a losing battle to convince the club’s latest head coach that he can make a comeback of Lazarus proportions.

But whether Tuchel’s arrival offers a new start for Kepa or proves to be the beginning of the end of his time at Chelsea, he will hope that his slate has at least been wiped clean in preparation for what follows.

There remains a sense that Chelsea would like Kepa to be given a second chance before having to make a final decision on his future. Director Marina Granovskaia took time out from her summer break last year to share a personal heart-to-heart with the player in an effort to offer support and try to plot a path forward.

Lampard had initially recommended replacing him with Jan Oblak, but Chelsea did not want to break the record for the most expensive goalkeeper for a second time and did not want to shut the door on Kepa at that stage, so Edouard Mendy was signed for £20m on the recommendation of Petr Cech instead.

Mendy’s clean sheet percentage is already far higher than Kepa’s and the Senegal international has only conceded once in Tuchel’s first four games in charge, meaning he will remain the first-choice goalkeeper even if Kepa continues to play in the FA Cup and performs well.

Edouard Mendy of Chelsea gives instructions during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Chelsea at Bramall Lane on February 07, 2021 in Sheffield, England.

Edouard Mendy has made an impressive start to his Chelsea career Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The finances involved in signing Kepa on a seven-year contract are, of course, important to Granovskaia and Chelsea, but so is the welfare of one of their employees who is still viewed as an asset by those who work with him and come into contact with him on a daily basis.

Those close to Kepa insist he remains happy in his work, albeit not with his form or being out of the team, and he has never been viewed as a negative personality at the training ground, under Maurizio Sarri, Lampard or now Tuchel.

His head may drop in the aftermath of a mistake, but Kepa has not sulked and he continues to train well and offer a cheery fist-bump to non-playing members of Chelsea’s first-team bubble.

Nobody at Chelsea or within Kepa’s circle has attempted to excuse his disappointing performances or hide from the fact that he has not lived up to expectations. But there is context that is worth adding to the criticisms that he has had to become used to dealing with.

Not least the fact that Kepa, who comes from a close-knit and supportive family, has lived through most of the coronavirus pandemic in solitude in his flat since splitting up with his long-term girlfriend roughly a year ago.

Not only would he rate this as the most difficult time of his professional career, it has also been an incredibly challenging period of Kepa’s personal life during which he has not been able to see family and friends.

Alone in a foreign country, without anybody to personally confide in over his troubles, Kepa has been left with his thoughts for long periods, which perhaps helps to explain why he decided he no longer needed to see the opinions of strangers on social media.

It would appear that it was following a message posted on Twitter in which he paid his respects to Diego Maradona after the Argentine legend’s death that Kepa decided enough was enough.

The replies to the tweet in which Kepa had written the message ‘RIP Diego’ were littered with responses reminding him of his poor form and making crass remarks over the state of his Chelsea career.

When Kepa next tweeted, just over two weeks later on Christmas Eve, only people he follows or who he had mentioned in his message were able to reply. And so it has remained.

While not thought to be obsessive about social media, Kepa is responsible for his own Twitter account and the decision to disable the comments of strangers is believed to have been his own.

Those close to him do not get the sense he had been particularly upset or hurt by the unkind replies, but had simply decided that he did not need to expose himself to any added negativity during a time of unrelenting scrutiny.

The decision may also have been taken with his family and friends in mind, who would no doubt have been upset by the replies to Kepa’s messages that they would have scrolled through.

If and when Kepa reopens his Twitter replies to the public could depend on whether or not he can win back his Chelsea place or eventually move elsewhere to try to revive his career.

A first appearance under Tuchel against Barnsley would not offer the chance of redemption, but it may be an opportunity for Kepa to start putting the past behind him.

