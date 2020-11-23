The key Lampard moves that have turned Chelsea into title contenders

Solid foundations

Chelsea are fundamentally an attacking team who look to take the game to the opposition rather than worry too much about trying to nullify them.

In that respect they do play in the sort of cavalier style that endears them to fans and neutrals alike. They are a side who like to play fast and free-flowing football, which was simply too much for a limited Newcastle side to contain on Saturday.

But what has been increasingly impressive as this season has developed is the sense of security at the back. In N'Golo Kante and Mason Mount, they have two deep-lying midfielders with the speed and athleticism to shut down opposition counter-attacks. Both were superb on Tyneside, doing all the unfussy, ugly work that gives others a platform to play.

At the back, Reece James was superb, Ben Chilwell has improved them at both ends of the pitch as a full-back and Edouard Mendy has brought a sense of calm to the goalkeeper's position.

Werner and Ziyech

It is not a surprise that two of the best players in European football over the past two years have added something to Chelsea's team, but you still have to get them to settle in England and adjust to the demands of the Premier League. In that respect, the fact football is being played behind closed doors and the pace and intensity of the games has dropped to a more continental level has probably helped this pair, but the manager, Frank Lampard, will have played his part too.

Hakim Ziyech has been superb, the "Wizard of Amsterdam" bringing his magic to west London. As for Timo Werner, although he was quieter against Newcastle than in recent weeks, he was still scintillating. In fact, he bordered on unplayable at times, such is the speed of his movement and decision-making.

He won the game for Chelsea in the second half with a direct, lightning fast break that took three Newcastle players out before setting up Tammy Abraham to score the second goal when the home team were on top. It was a match-defining contribution by the German.

The maturity of youth

Chelsea spent £250m this summer so, of course, they should be a better team than they were in Lampard's first term. Football remains a simple game in the sense that the best teams are those with the best players, but despite the extravagant recruitment, there is a core of young players who have come through the academy and were given first-team experience by Lampard last season.

On Saturday, Reece James, Mason Mount and Abraham all started the game and were all impressive. James and Mount, in particular, caught the eye and Abraham scored an important goal.

With Callum Hudson-Odoi on the bench, there are players in the first team who have grown up at Chelsea and give the club a powerful home-grown core.

Astute leadership

The wise old heads of management will tell you the key to a long and successful career is keeping calm under pressure. You do not get too carried away when things go well and do not get too disheartened when they go badly.

Lampard is in only his third season as a manager and he has got a team capable of winning trophies. But he still has to lead them and he seems to have the ideal temperament for the job.

He is articulate and charismatic. He does not blind players with jargon and science but communicates his ideas simply and effectively. He is both young enough to relate to them, but also experienced enough and tough enough to be boss.

When hard truths had to be delivered, he delivered them. Now the team are playing well he is focused on keeping expectations and feet very much on the ground.

Asked if his side could win the league, Lampard replied: "I'm certainly not going to go there with that one after eight or nine games.

"It would be very easy to get excited about being in a lofty position. But we are improving. The first port of call was to close the gap to the top two." (© Daily Telegraph, London)

