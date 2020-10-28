Pride of England Lampard wants to be judged on achievements only

Frank Lampard believes he is judged differently to some of his contemporaries as the lone English manager in the Champions League at one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League.

The Chelsea head coach is only the second English manager, after Bobby Robson, to take charge of a team in two or more Champions League campaigns, despite the fact this is his third season in the top job, the first of which was in the Championship with Derby County.

"I don't feel a responsibility to the English managers' union or whatever you want to call it, but I was surprised by the stat myself when I was told it," Lampard said.

"I'm not thinking of myself anywhere near being the standard-bearer or the frontman for it, because there are great (English) managers and young coaches out there. All I do is try to do the job as well as I can."

Lampard believes there is still a tendency to become fixated on the achievements of foreign coaches rather than appreciate the talents of his country's home-grown talent.

"For quite a long time, I used to hear about how English managers get jobs in the Premier League and there is a merry-go-round and this sort of thing. But I actually think it's slightly different now and we are seeing English managers showing their qualities throughout the Premier League, the Championship and throughout the leagues," he said.

"And, hopefully, there are more opportunities for them because I think sometimes, with the brilliant invasion of great, quality [foreign] coaches and players into the Premier League, sometimes I think our eyes go to that and it becomes very new and trendy, and rightly so, because they have achieved so much. But, also, sometimes I think we have managers at home that can do the jobs as well."

Asked if he felt he was judged differently because he was English, Lampard, whose Chelsea team face Krasnodar in Group E of the Champions League tonight, replied: "I think, possibly, yes. When I got this job I think a lot of people were questioning me. A lot of people told me, 'Are you sure you want to take it?' I think, sometimes, people can be very quick to form opinions for whatever reason," he said. "And being a young English manager with one year at Derby, some of that I understood. But, at the same time, I think sometimes we just have to judge people on face value."

Lampard has left Thiago Silva at home, along with 'keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, and held discussions with defender Antonio Rudiger, who he confirmed was in contention to play some part against Krasnodar. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Krasnador v Chelsea, Live, BT Sport 3, 5.55

Telegraph.co.uk