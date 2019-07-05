New manager Frank Lampard has named a squad containing plenty of Premier League experience for his first games in charge of Chelsea against Bohemians and St. Patrick's Athletic next week.

Plenty of familiar names in mix as Frank Lampard names first Chelsea squad for matches against Bohs and Pat's

While any players involved in post-season internationals still have to report back after their summer break, Willy Caballero, Cesar Azpilicueta, Davide Zappacosta, Danny Drinkwater and Pedro have all arrived in Dublin.

Returning loanees Kenedy, Kurt Zouma, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Michy Batshuayi have also been included.

Chelsea will take on Bohemians at Dalymount Park next Wednesday, 10 July in Lampard's first game as boss before a 2pm clash on Saturday, 13 July with St Pat’s at Richmond Park.

The club will then travel to Japan for games against Kawasaki Frontale and Barcelona before their final pre-season games versus Reading, RB Salzburg and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Lampard's first competitive game will be the Premier League opener against Manchester United at Old Trafford on 11 August.

Chelsea squad in full: Willy Caballero, Cesar Azpilicueta, Davide Zappacosta, Kurt Zouma, Ethan Ampadu, Danny Drinkwater, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Kenedy, Pedro, Michy Batshuayi, Lewis Baker, Kasey Palmer, Trevoh Chalobah, Dujon Sterling, Lucas Piazon, Fikayo Tomori, Jamie Cumming, Marc Guehi, Conor Gallagher, Ike Ugbo, Billy Gilmour, Ian Maatsen

Online Editors