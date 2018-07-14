Maurizio Sarri assured Chelsea he does not hold any homophobic or sexist views ahead of his appointment as new head coach.

Maurizio Sarri assures Chelsea he is not homophobic or sexist as he and Jorginho move to Stamford Bridge

And Sarri has also been enrolled straight on to an intensive course to improve his English, following his move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea formally announced the appointment of Sarri, on a three-year contract, and the signing of midfielder Jorginho, on a five-year deal, on Saturday.

The news was met positively by Chelsea supporters, despite some concerns over Sarri’s past misdemeanors.

In 2016, while in charge of Napoli, he was accused of calling then Inter Milan manager Roberto Mancini a “p***” and a “f******”, and was subsequently given a two-game ban and had to pay a €20,000 fine.

At the time, Sarri said: “I was just irritable... I was not discriminating against anyone. If I did indeed use those words, then I apologise to the gay community.”

Sarri was forced to apologise again in March this year for responding to a female reporter’s question by saying: “You’re a woman, you’re beautiful, for those two reasons I won’t tell you to go f*** yourself.”

Telegraph Sport understands both incidents came up in negotiations between Sarri and Chelsea, and the 59 year-old was left in no doubt that any similar comments would be deemed completely unacceptable.

Sarri assured his new Blues bosses that both sets of comments did not represent his views and that they were ill-judged, and poorly worded. He also promised that they would not be repeated.

In order to make sure he can communicate effectively at Chelsea, Sarri will immediately start taking English lessons at least once or twice a week while he prepares for the new season.

Sarri is said to have a basic level of English, due in part to the time he spent in the country in his previous career as a banker, but he is keen to improve it as quickly as possible.

His cigarette habit is another issue that he will have to address, as smoking is banned inside English football stadiums.

One player who will have no problem understanding Sarri is Jorginho, who turned down a move to Premier League champions Manchester City, to join Chelsea.

Sarri and Jorginho worked together at Napoli, and the 26 year-old said: “I am absolutely ecstatic to be here at Chelsea. It is not easy to become part of such a big team so I am very, very happy. I am excited to play in such an intense league for a team that gives everything to play and win.”

