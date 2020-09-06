The Havertz and the have-nots of the summer transfer window are quickly becoming clear and whatever change might come in the frantic last trading days of the window at the beginning of October Chelsea look like the boldest of investors.

Kai, the most expensive Havertz ever to change hands in world football, arrived at Stamford Bridge on Friday, an impeccable English-speaking German prodigy of impeccable football pedigree. Havertz, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell - these are the expensive sons of four of European football's most upwardly-mobile clubs and all of them at Chelsea for combined fees in excess of £200m. Chelsea are playing catch-up with three transfer windows crammed into one and the extraordinary £142m fee extracted from Real Madrid for Eden Hazard - as well as £50m for Alvaro Morata - being reinvested at last.

For Frank Lampard, however lean the first two transfer windows of his Chelsea management life, the expectation of success rises accordingly. The perception is that a ticket has been bought to the Premier League title race and his team will be expected to play their part. The academy boys promoted for 2019-2020 are under pressure. So too their young manager - and the old accusations of an easy ride for an English coach will never be far away. If last year required one strategy, the one needed this time is very different.

No time to work with his players yet, with nine of them having isolated because of Covid positive tests or quarantine protocols. Thiago Silva, his old hand to lend the defence some experience, is still yet to train with the squad as the Brazilian completes his quarantine. Ziyech was injured in last Saturday's friendly against Brighton, a blow to his knee that will most likely rules him out for the start of the season. Chilwell is also still training alone with an injury that means he is a doubt for the opener against Brighton.

With Covid comes new challenges for all managers, although at Chelsea, the influx of new players makes this a puzzle like no other. Come Thursday, Lampard will have most of his squad training together for the first time in pre-season, four days before their first game. There is no option but for the team's shape to be finessed as the season progresses with more changes before the window closes on October 5. There is a 33-point gap to be made up on champions Liverpool from last season and 15 to Manchester City in second.

At the heart of the unresolved decisions is the awkward issue of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, the signing the club wish to come good as much as they did any of those transfer busts over the years - from Andrei Shevchenko to Fernando Torres. There is no market for a world-record fee goalkeeper who has lost the confidence of his manager, or at least not a market in which Chelsea want to sell. With every game he is dropped so his resale value falls and yet Lampard felt he could no longer trust him come the end of last season. He could hardly have been clearer with his selection of Willy Caballero.

There is no Chelsea-standard goalkeeper on the market - certainly not one who matches peak Petr Cech or Thibaut Courtois - although there are options considered preferable to Arrizabalaga. Should Chelsea, for instance, sign Edouard Mendy from Rennes and install him as their No 1 for around €30m, then it would be hard to ask for more for Arrizabalaga. Sooner rather than later, a difficult call must be made.

Then there is the question of the young players promoted by Lampard last season, a feel-good factor that sustained them in the embargo world.

Lampard has been uncompromising about offering no favours to academy boys in competition for places with expensive new signings - having been given none himself as a Chelsea player. There was no question that Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham lost their way last season and no guarantee they will find it back again.

Both of them are at a crossroads in their career that many confront at a much later stage. Abraham lost his place to Olivier Giroud, whom Lampard would previously have sold in January. Hudson-Odoi did not start a single game in the restart. Both young men have survived the blast furnace of the journey from Chelsea's academy to its first team that in itself can feel like a career in miniature. It is also no secret that the club pay some of the most lucrative first-time professional deals in the game. The question is whether they are ready now for the gruelling challenge of being the homegrown boys who have to fight for their place anew every season.

It is why Declan Rice would be such an attractive option, a homegrown Chelsea player who slipped away and was perhaps the better for the experience. He would add height and power to what is still quite a diminutive central midfield selection, with doubts over how the star of the show, N'Golo Kante, sees his future. What is the shape of this new Chelsea team? It is a question that Lampard is obliged to solve quickly as the games go by and the pieces change - and the pressure becomes that bit more urgent.

Telegraph

