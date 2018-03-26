'I'll be at Chelsea next year' - Thibaut Courtois

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois says he will still be at Chelsea next year, even if he does not agree a new contract this summer.

Courtois has received criticism for some of his performances of late - notably when Barcelona's Lionel Messi twice scored between his legs - and believes he is subject to greater scrutiny because of the uncertainty over his future.

The 25-year-old's current contract with Chelsea expires in June 2019, when he could leave for free, so the Blues may seek to sell him this summer if they cannot agree a new deal. Real Madrid and Paris St Germain have been linked with Courtois. The Belgium goalkeeper told Sporza: "I have one year contract (remaining) and feel good at Chelsea.

"At the end of the season we will sit down together. I live there quietly and know that I will be at Chelsea next year as well. "If I go to the World Cup with a clear idea, sign or wait another year, my mind will be clear at the World Cup."

Courtois has returned to Chelsea from international duty with Belgium due to a hamstring injury. Chelsea next play Tottenham on Sunday in a match crucial to their bid to qualify for next season's Champions League.

