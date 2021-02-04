Conversion of Hudson-Odoi main surprise as Thomas Tuchel looks to 'challenge' Chelsea players

It was on the lunchtime flight from Paris to London last Tuesday, just hours after being appointed by Chelsea and only a day before his first game in charge, that Thomas Tuchel decided he would use Callum Hudson-Odoi in a position he had never played before.

The new head coach was unaware the 20-year-old had not even tried out as a wing-back in training – and subsequently did not ask him – but Tuchel was determined to “challenge” his new players when he arrived at Cobham.

Having decided – with his assistants Zsolt Low and Arno Michels and analyst Benjamin Weber – to revert to a back three, Hudson-Odoi was then key.

“Maybe it was a good thing I didn’t ask because maybe I would have doubted my decision,” Tuchel admitted. “We were flying in on the same day with all the staff and we were wondering, ‘What kind of structure can we implement to give the team a good feeling?’”

There was just one training session to reshape and pick the team, but Hudson-Odoi was outstanding against Wolves and retained the role to impress again in the 2-0 win over Burnley. It will be interesting to see if Tuchel, who has a history of shifting formations and moving players around, starts with him against Tottenham Hotspur tonight or uses Reece James.

The German knew when Chelsea last won the Premier League under Antonio Conte in 2016-’17, they did so using a 3-4-3 formation with wing-backs: Victor Moses, like Hudson-Odoi a winger, was on the right and Marcos Alonso, whom Tuchel has brought in after being frozen out by Frank Lampard, on the left, where he will now compete with Ben Chilwell. “I saw him [Alonso] many, many times in this position with Antonio Conte,” Tuchel said.

As surprising as Alonso’s return has been, it is the conversion of Hudson-Odoi that is the revelation so far and Tuchel explained that he had even shown him “pictures” of how the role should be played.

No one doubts Hudson-Odoi’s talent and Tuchel is also well aware of Bayern Munich’s efforts to try to sign the England international. Even so, with Chelsea overloaded with wide attackers, Hudson-Odoi made just three starts in the 19 league games before Tuchel arrived. It means Chelsea now have two players for each of the wing-back positions.

“He [Hudson-Odoi] took his chance in the first game and there was no need to change for the second game,” Tuchel said, highlighting his “quick recoveries”, “high-speed runs” and being good at “one on ones”, while also stating there ­is “room to improve”, especially when it comes to “defensive duels in the air”.

Tuchel has always been flexible with formations: 4-3-1-2 or 4-1-3-2 at Mainz; 4-1-4-1, 4-2-3-1 and 3-4-3 at Borussia Dortmund; and 3-4-3, 4-3-3 and 4-2-2-2 at Paris St-Germain. It suggests he looks at the strengths of the players before deciding the system. Key to it, though, is attack-minded full-backs or wing-backs.

Like Pep Guardiola, whom he is close to, Tuchel has a reputation for shaking things up and challenging his players. At PSG he sprung a surprise by playing his best centre-half Marquinhos in the centre of midfield although – in the end – that job led to a stand-off between him and sporting director Leonardo. When PSG brought in central midfielder Danilo Pereira, Tuchel even played him at centre-back and kept Marquinhos in midfield. Suffice to say he did not want Danilo.

Clearly the situation is different at Chelsea, where he has only been in the job nine days, but Tuchel is not afraid of bold and swift change.

“But only if I see something in a player and, at the same time, it’s a situation where the team can benefit from the decision. Then I don’t hesitate to challenge or try to convince them,” Tuchel said.

“With Callum, it was a big advantage because I was new, there was just one day, so which player would say ‘no, I don’t think I should do this?’ He was happy to start and it was an unfair decision to make him start, but at the same time he took his chance. If we see something, if we see qualities and maybe could move players from one position to another, we try to convince them. But not against their will.”

Chelsea may be without Kai Havertz and Kurt Zouma against Tottenham, with both leaving training early yesterday due to injuries, but Tuchel is happy with his squad.

